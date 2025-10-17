SPARK presents array of innovations at GITEX Global 2025

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) presented an array of innovations at GITEX Global 2025, spanning Advanced AI, Digital Transformation, Smart Manufacturing, Robotics, Sustainability, Intelligent Logistics, and Interactive Digital Experiences.

On the concluding day, SPARK demonstrated how different companies operating under its umbrella remained at the forefront of real-world innovations, fueled by the unique ambience provided by the region’s fastest growing science park.

The SPARKpavilion drew strong attention from visitors who explored the latest advanced solutions and services offered by the Park through its integrated ecosystem.

Among the partner companies in the limelight was MaxByte, which presented intelligent industrial transformation solutions powered by AI and robotics to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and reduce carbon footprint.The company has launched the Industry X.0 Center of Excellence at SPARK to provide advanced Industry 4.0 solutions and train thousands of technical specialists.

re.life, another major player at SPARK, showcased its innovative digital environmental ecosystem, including the re.lifeMarket platform for trading recyclable materials such as paper, plastics, glass, metals, and e-waste, and re.lifeCollect for on-demand logistics, transport, and heavy equipment services, supporting the circular economy and sustainability initiatives.

Techkilla presented interactive experiences powered by generative AI, including personalized professional portraits, multiplayer educational games, and interactive engagements connecting visitors with SPARK’s innovation solutions in healthcare, environment, advanced manufacturing, and AI, providing a unique experience that blends learning, innovation, and personal interaction.

Expressing his satisfaction over GITEX 2025 participation, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, noted that the pavilion attracted a large number of investors and entrepreneurs interested in advanced technologies and innovation, reflecting the Park’s ability to deliver practical and attractive solutions across multiple technology sectors. He added that the participation demonstrated SPARK’s capacity to transform ideas and innovations into globally applicable solutions, highlighting its role as a leading platform supporting startups, academic innovation, and research.

Visitors and investors also evinced interest in SPARK’s integrated environment that offers licensing facilitation, company setup, technical guidance, and logistical support for startups, in addition to investment incentives encouraging the establishment and expansion of businesses in advanced technology sectors.