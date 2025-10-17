Emirates College for Advanced Education concludes successful participation in GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) concluded its successful participation in GITEX Global 2025, as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion under the theme “AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose”.

During the event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the College announced the launch of its Horizons training programme, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to equip teachers with artificial intelligence technology. The programme’s first phase targets 5,000 teachers, while the upcoming second phase will train 25,000 teachers across UAE schools.

The initiative aims to create a school culture supportive of AI, design adaptive learning environments, integrate constructive assessment with AI-powered feedback and professional reflection, promote ethical school policies to enhance transparency and trust, and encourage sustainable innovation alongside collaborative learning networks.

ECAE’s innovations and projects in AI and educational technology, showcased at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, attracted significant attention from visitors. Among the highlights were the “Smart Learning for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies” project, offering an interactive digital environment supported by AI tools for self-learning, and the “School Transport System with Artificial Intelligence,” which enhances student safety through technologies like facial recognition, driver monitoring, and smart emergency responses.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said that the college’s participation in the event underscored its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of integrating AI into education and empowering educators with skills for the future. She pointed out that the Horizons programme and related innovations contribute to improving the education system and enriching the learning environment, aligning with the UAE’s leadership ambitions in educational technology.

She reaffirmed the college’s commitment to building strategic partnerships and advancing training programmes, strengthening its role as a leading local and global center for educational empowerment. Through these efforts, ECAE aims to prepare future generations to thrive amid the ongoing digital transformation and innovation within the education sector.