MoHRE unveils ‘Smart Safety Tracker’ at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has unveiled its latest digital project, the Smart Safety Tracker, an innovative tool designed to facilitate the monitoring and enforcement of occupational health and safety standards in workplaces.

The project reflects the Ministry’s commitment to deploying generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions to strengthen workplace safety, modernise field inspection tools and advance intelligent regulatory oversight.

Shayma Yousef Alawadhi, Acting Under-Secretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation, and Assistant Under-Secretary for Communications & International Relations at MoHRE, said, “The project embodies the Ministry’s drive to adopt cutting-edge AI technologies that enhance on-field supervision and streamline the monitoring and enforcement of occupational health and safety standards, in line with the UAE Government’s ambitious vision to lead in public service excellence and innovation through digital transformation and artificial intelligence.”

Alawadhi highlighted that “the project supports MoHRE’s strategic priorities of promoting worker wellbeing and happiness by fostering safe and healthy work environments, and reflects the Ministry’s broader goal of building a sustainable and human-centred labour market, where safety and well-being remain top priorities. This initiative marks an important step towards making workplaces across the UAE safer and more sustainable.”

The Smart Safety Tracker revolutionises the Ministry’s approach to workplace safety inspection, utilising GenAI and advanced computer vision technologies to advance intelligent regulatory oversight and strengthen workplace safety standards.

The project is designed to serve as a smart partner for inspectors, automatically analysing field images and data to identify violations and potential risks, such as the absence of protective equipment, unsafe work practices, or the accumulation of hazardous materials, with a level of accuracy and speed that surpasses traditional human observation.

The system is built on Deep Learning algorithms trained on thousands of real-world workplace scenarios, enabling it to detect unsafe patterns the moment they occur. GenAI then analyses the findings and formulates intelligent, natural-language reports that outline the type and location

of the violation, its potential severity, and recommended corrective actions. This process significantly reduces the effort required from field inspectors and elevates inspection efficiency to unprecedented levels.

The Smart Safety Tracker forms an integral part of the Ministry’s digital transformation in inspection operations. It enables the conversion of on-site field data into proactive, data-driven decisions, empowering inspectors to focus on analysis and assessment rather than routine tasks.