Reem Al Hashimy participates in MED – Mediterranean Dialogues 2025 in Naples

NAPLES, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in MED – Mediterranean Dialogues 2025, which was held at the Royal Palace in Naples from 15–17 October and co-hosted by the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Reem Al Hashimy took part in a Special Dialogue, during which she addressed developments in Gaza, where she emphasised the importance of protecting civilians and maintaining humanitarian access in close coordination with regional partners, and affirmed the UAE’s intention to accelerate aid delivery and support practical measures that enable assistance to reach those in need swiftly and safely.

Al Hashimy highlighted the strength of UAE–Italy strategic relations, noting the shared commitment of the two countries to enhancing cooperation across priority sectors in support of sustainable development and regional stability. In this context, she highlighted major infrastructure initiatives as well as the Eni–Khazna data centre project among the examples of joint projects that advance innovation, competitiveness and growth.

She also underscored that artificial intelligence is a core strategic pillar for the UAE moving forward, reflecting the country’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development and advanced industries.

Reem Al Hashimy also noted that MED – Mediterranean Dialogues serves as a key platform for regional engagement, bringing together officials, experts and thought-leaders to discuss stability, connectivity, economic resilience, migration governance, and the role of ideas and culture in rebuilding trust.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Hashimy met with Luigi Di Maio, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf, to discuss regional developments and coordination on de-escalation and humanitarian priorities. She also held several sessions with think tank officials to exchange perspectives on regional trends and explore areas for enhanced policy cooperation.