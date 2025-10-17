Department of Health – Abu Dhabi launches 'Beauty of Our Mind'

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, announces the launch of “Beauty of Our Mind”, a one-of-a-kind activation designed to spark conversations about mental health, reduce stigma, and provide the community with tools to foster emotional awareness and well-being.

Running from 17th to 26th October at Umm Al Emarat Park – Indoor Pavilion, the 10-day event invites community members to experience the strength, beauty and resilience of the human mind.

The campaign, designed to transform complex conversations about mental health into relatable, engaging and emotionally resonant experiences, marks a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi’s commitment to mental well-being.

Through immersive art, interactive storytelling and sensory installations, “Beauty of Our Mind” creates space that empowers connection, understanding and empathy within the community.

Addressing mental health challenges requires breaking down barriers of stigma and silence, an aim central to this campaign. Designed to be both reflective and empowering, the event takes visitors on a 33-minute journey through interconnected sensory rooms, each crafted to explore a unique aspect of the human mind, including beauty of connection, the power of self-awareness and the importance of mindfulness.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, “Mental health is deeply personal, and so is our approach to addressing it in Abu Dhabi. With ‘Beauty of Our Mind’, we’re inviting the community to embark on a journey that celebrates the courage it takes to care for the mind. This campaign is more than just an experience, it is a message to every individual in the emirate that they are seen, valued and supported. At its heart, it’s about showing that mental strength lies in awareness connection, and the willingness to seek help when needed.”

Dr. Rashed AlSuwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said, “Mental health is a cornerstone of a prosperous society, as prioritising it strengthens our communities and enhances individual well-being. The ‘Beauty of Our Minds’ campaign reflects this belief, reminding us that caring for our minds is as vital as caring for our bodies, and that seeking help and support is a true sign of strength, and a courageous step towards balance and a better quality of life.”

The activation is rooted in science, art, and emotional storytelling, combining interactive exhibits with reflective spaces. Visitors will embark on an unforgettable journey through the following rooms:

- Here & Now: To reconnect with the present through sensory awareness and grounding exercises.

- Whispers of Light: To immerse in the interplay of light and emotion with color-driven reflections.

- MindPrint: To visualise the mental landscape with AI-driven, brainwave-powered interactive art.

- Echoes of Being: To explore unspoken inner emotions with sound-reactive visuals and poetic narration.

-Threads of Us: To celebrate compassion and community with workshops and interactive talks.

The campaign also offers hands-on activities like a Gratitude Tree, Speak Up Wall, and Anxiety Shredder, alongside mindfulness workshops on stress relief, self-affirmation, and personal growth. Community talks led by mental health experts provide education and inspiration for meaningful change.