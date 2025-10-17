Over 60 workshops to drive global investment dialogue at SIF x WIC 2025

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) and World Investment Conference (WIC 2025) will feature more than 60 workshops and conference sessions aimed at advancing global dialogue on sustainable economic growth and practical investment solutions.

The sessions, held under the theme "Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future", will focus on empowering youth entrepreneurship, supporting SMEs, and exploring the impact of artificial intelligence and sustainability on investment decisions.

Marwan Alichla, Coordinator-General of the SIF Committee, said the joint event represents a key milestone in shaping frameworks for a resilient and inclusive global economy. “By convening the world’s foremost thinkers and policymakers in Sharjah, we are building frameworks for a more sustainable global economy. These sessions will translate high-level strategies into actionable insights, empowering participants to contribute to positive transformation,” he said.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority will highlight the emirate’s strengths as a global crossroads for investment through its workshop Visit Sharjah – The Destination for Investment, Hospitality, Culture and Education, showcasing opportunities across multiple sectors.

A session titled Youth Initiatives and Entrepreneurship: From Ideas to Impact, hosted by the Sharjah Youth Council, will spotlight young entrepreneurs’ role in shaping future economies, while the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad) will lead discussions on SME financing and local entrepreneurial growth.

The Emirates Growth Fund will host Financing Solutions for the Missing Middle – Rising with UAE SMEs, focusing on innovative financing strategies to empower small businesses that represent over 60 percent of the UAE’s non-oil GDP.

NXN, the UAE’s National Logistics Network, will present two workshops on digital logistics innovation, including Delivering the Future: Waslah’s Role in Seamless Digital Transformation, exploring the integration of advanced technologies in supply chains.

High-level panels such as Future-Proofing Economies – From Risk to Resilience will address how countries can build resilience through diversification and innovation, while The Impact of AI and Sustainability on Investment Decisions will analyse how data intelligence is redefining capital allocation and global competitiveness.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two-day event will feature over 160 activities and 120 business meetings, attracting more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries from 22nd to 23rd October at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.