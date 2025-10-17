Emirates Arabian Horse Society organises ‘Al Watan Arabian Horse Championship’ in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), in cooperation with the National Authority for Equestrian, Camel and Heritage Sports in Libya, is organising the Al Watan Arabian Horse Championship, with participation from numerous studs and owners representing various Libyan cities.

This championship is part of the ongoing collaboration between the EAHS and the Libyan National Authority, reflecting both sides’ commitment to developing Arabian Horse Championships and promoting the shared cultural heritage represented by Arabian horses.

The EAHS announced that 122 horses owned by 37 different owners will compete in the event, with horses being registered through the Society’s official website. The championship will employ an electronic arbitration system that instantly calculates and displays results on large screens, and will cover several categories including Yearling Colts and Fillies, 2- and 3-Year-Old Colts and Fillies, as well as Mares and Stallions.

In conjunction with the championship, a training program will commence starting on October 18, featuring workshops and specialised technical courses. These sessions will explore key topics such as the role of the disciplinary committee, the duties of the ringmaster, and the responsibilities of the presenter. The programme aims to enhance the competencies of individuals involved in organising Arabian horse championships and to facilitate the exchange of expertise in presentation and arbitration in line with standards.

The training component will primarily focus on empowering the Libyan technical team, strengthening its capabilities, and aligning its operations global standards best practices.

Through this initiative, the EAHS reaffirms its dedication to supporting and developing Purebred Arabian horse activities, preserving their cultural and heritage value, and fostering unity among Arab nations.