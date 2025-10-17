Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Q Mobility sign MoU to expand services for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its participation in GITEX Global 2025, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Q Mobility signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at developing and enhancing the “Mawaqif” and “Darb” services provided to people of determination.

The initiative leverages advanced technological systems designed to meet individual needs and provide a more seamless and flexible user experience.

This initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision as a fully inclusive city, promoting the independence of people of determination and enabling them to benefit from innovative digital solutions that support their daily lives.

As part of this strategic partnership, the People of Determination Parking Permit Inquiry System was launched to simplify administrative procedures in shopping malls and private facilities, that provide dedicated parking for people of determination.

The system also enables relevant entities to manage their operations efficiently, enhancing the user experience and providing comprehensive, accessible services for people of determination.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, emphasised that the partnership reflects the leadership’s vision of building a fully inclusive society for all segments.

He stated, “This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to smart services that address the needs of POD, providing them with a supportive and sustainable environment that ensures quality of life and independence. The Organisation continues to work with its partners to strengthen digital inclusion and make technology a tool for empowerment, not a limitation.”

He added that the Organisation follows an integrative approach with governmental and private entities to implement best practices in artificial intelligence and assistive technologies, in line with its 2026 strategy and the Abu Dhabi Digital Strategy 2025–2027, aimed at accelerating digital transformation and improving service quality for all community segments.

Mohamed Hussein Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility, said, “Q Mobility is committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that make life easier for all members of society, ensuring that our services are flexible and accessible to people of determination. Through this partnership, we aim to empower people of determination to fully benefit from our services with ease and safety, reflecting our commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable city.”