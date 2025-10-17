Dubai Police, MBRSC sign MoU to enhance innovation, smart policing

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) during GITEX Global 2025 to boost cooperation in innovation, research, and the use of advanced space and geospatial technologies to serve the community and enhance public safety.

The agreement was signed by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, and Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of MBRSC, in the presence of senior officers and officials from both sides.

Major General Al Mazrouei highlighted that the partnership supports Dubai Police’s vision of using smart and modern technologies to improve security and quality of life in the emirate. He added that cooperation with MBRSC will open new horizons for developing innovative solutions in areas such as surveillance, data analysis, and field operations.

Meanwhile, AlMarri stated that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is proud to collaborate with Dubai Police to make the most of space technologies and data in serving national goals. He noted that the Centre would provide technical expertise and support in remote sensing and geospatial data to help Dubai Police strengthen its innovative and digital capabilities.

The MoU includes joint efforts in research, innovation, and knowledge exchange, as well as using geospatial data in development projects, implementing joint initiatives, and offering training and development opportunities for staff from both sides.