Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates UAE on qualifying for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), congratulated the UAE on qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, following the team’s commanding eight-wicket victory over Japan in the final Super Six match of the Asia & EAP Qualifier held in Muscat last night.

The UAE finished the Super Six stage with six points—two wins from four matches, in addition to two points carried over from the group-stage win against Qatar—confirming the country’s third appearance at the global T20 showpiece.

The 10th edition of the tournament will be staged in India and Sri Lanka in February–March 2026. The UAE previously featured at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2022 (Australia).

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the ECB, said, “I am pleased to extend my congratulations to our national team and the technical and administrative staff on this proud achievement in Muscat. Our players embodied discipline and determination, and Emirates Cricket continues its steady progress from strength to strength. This year has been full of achievement—from a creditable Asia Cup appearance to now securing a World Cup berth—marking a significant milestone for our sport in our beloved country.

“Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation places youth and sport as a national priority and continues to enhance the UAE’s standing on the global sporting stage. These successes reflect our country’s bright image as a home of excellence and leadership, a hub that nurtures talent, and a beacon of teamwork, tolerance, and coexistence."

He added, "The Emirates Cricket Board has ensured best-in-class training facilities and preparation programmes for the players, and we will continue to invest in developing our national team and its upcoming plans to guarantee the highest levels of readiness for this world event. I am confident our players will compete strongly against the world’s best and deliver performances worthy of the UAE and its people. We wish the team every success at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

The Emirates Cricket Board, in coordination with the technical and administrative staff, will announce the team’s preparation programme for the next phase—including domestic and overseas camps and warm-up matches—to ensure optimal readiness ahead of the tournament.