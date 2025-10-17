InfraX, e& sign MoU to advance Dubai’s connectivity landscape

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) , signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e&, a global technology group, to establish a strategic partnership focused on the joint development and commercialisation of advanced connectivity and infrastructure solutions, including private cellular networks across Dubai.

The agreement was signed between Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE of e& during GITEX Global 2025.

Through this partnership, InfraX and e& will combine their strengths to co-develop and commercialize advanced connectivity and infrastructure solutions, creating new growth avenues while delivering greater value and efficiency to enterprise and government clients.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower Dubai’s digital economy through world-class connectivity infrastructure. By joining forces with e&, we are creating new opportunities to deliver world-class, secure, and scalable network solutions that will enhance the future of smart city innovation in Dubai.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said, “Dubai has long been a testbed for ideas on how nations can build the next generation of digital infrastructure. Our partnership with InfraX is a collaboration between two national champions committed to creating a unified fabric that connects people, systems, and industries across Dubai, enabling new levels of efficiency, resilience, and innovation. We’re combining InfraX’s critical assets with the capabilities of e& UAE to deliver end-to-end private 5.5G networks and IoT solutions for diverse operational environments, creating a new layer of connectivity that is secure, scalable, and ready to serve the evolving needs of enterprises, government entities, and citizens alike.”

The collaboration will center around key strategic pillars, market expansion, infrastructure synergy, and go-to- market integration. Both entities will work together to co-develop innovative products and services that address evolving enterprise needs and open new revenue opportunities.

The partnership will also ensure full compliance with Dubai’s regulatory frameworks, maintaining strong governance standards while expanding the addressable market. Additionally, the two organizations will establish joint commercial models and channel partner programs to accelerate market reach and strengthen customer engagement.

