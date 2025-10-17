DoH signs three strategic MoUs to advance AI, innovation in healthcare

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has signed three strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global organisations to advance the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

Signed with Capgemini, Statista and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), these agreements reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building the world’s most intelligent and sustainable healthcare system, strengthening its position as a global testbed for health innovation.

The MoUs strengthen research and innovation, enable knowledge exchange and accelerate the deployment of scalable, high-impact solutions across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system, reinforcing the Emirate’s role as a global hub for innovation.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, “Abu Dhabi is advancing the entire value chain of healthcare transformation, from improving quality of care and treatment outcomes to strengthening our digital infrastructure and accelerating research and innovation. Through these strategic collaborations, we are reinforcing the foundations of an intelligent and resilient health system that puts people first. By working hand in hand with our partners, we continue to unlock new opportunities where data, cutting-edge technology and science come together to deliver meaningful impact for patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

As part of the agreement with Statistia, a unified approach to hospital quality metrics and collaboration will be established, enhancing the Emirate’s global visibility, transparency and benchmarking of healthcare quality. This will support the representation of Abu Dhabi’s hospitals in global quality benchmarking, including in Newsweek and Statista’s World’s Best Hospitals ranking. The collaboration will support the future expansion of the framework to additional healthcare metrics, reinforcing DoH’s commitment to promoting data-driven excellence.

The collaboration with Capgemini will accelerate the execution of AI-driven use cases that enhance operational efficiency, regulatory oversight and service delivery across the healthcare ecosystem. Through this partnership, advanced AI anomaly-detection models will be developed to identify and address instances of fraud, waste, and abuse within the system.

The initiative will also integrate AI insights into policy and workflow design, enabling faster decision-making and smarter regulatory monitoring under a joint governance framework that ensures compliance with UAE laws and international AI ethics standards.

DoH’s partnership with MBZUAI focuses on accelerating the integration of AI, multiomics and frontier technologies into Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem. The partnership also explores the integration of brain-computer interfaces and AI-driven data systems. Additionally, the partnership aims to develop regulatory frameworks and empower national talent to drive excellence in research and innovation, and foster collaborative work in genomics, precision medicine, robotics, and AI-powered diagnostics.