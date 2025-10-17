MoHESR partners with SPEA to streamline university enrolment

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has partnered with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to support students in transitioning from school to higher education. The collaboration aims to streamline the enrolment process, enhance university admission opportunities and advance best practices in student empowerment.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two entities underscores MoHESR’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with local education bodies to provide an integrated learning experience from secondary school through university admission. It also establishes clear pathways to help students make informed academic choices that align with their ambitions and national priorities.

As part of the agreement, both parties will register students in Grades 11 and 12 in the Unified Registration System, enhance schools’ academic guidance and hold preparatory workshops for students and advisors. They will also assess schools’ readiness during this transitional period and coordinate with the National Service and Reserve Authority to fulfil related admission requirements.

Under this MoU, MoHESR will coordinate with higher education institutions (HEIs) to update admissions and majors data, offer alternatives for students, exchange relevant data and evaluate programmes to achieve shared goals.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, noted that the collaboration aims to enhance students’ readiness – ensuring a seamless transition to higher education and then into the workforce – and empower them to contribute to a sustainable economy aligned with national priorities.

Dr. Al Awar added: “At MoHESR, we continue to work with educational entities to enhance the student journey and create clear and diverse pathways to ensure all students can pursue higher education. Our partnership with SPEA aims to strengthen academic advising, boost enrolment in the Unified Registration System and expand university options for students in Sharjah.”

For her part, Dr. Muhadditha Alhashimi. Chairperson of SPEA, emphasised that the agreement with MoHESR marks a strategic step toward building an integrated education system that enhances educational outcomes and supports students’ future success.

H.E. Dr. Alhashimi noted that the agreement reflects SPEA’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with educational entities and fostering a supportive learning environment. It also ensures students and parents receive accurate, timely information, especially during key transitions such as university registration and admissions.

She added: “This partnership embodies SPEA’s vision to enhance the education system through data-driven planning and effective coordination between Sharjah-based private schools and higher education institutions, aligning with the emirate’s aspirations to achieve excellence in education.”

This collaboration builds on the Ministry’s efforts to implement the redesigned student journey model, providing a seamless, integrated and flexible education experience that improves outcomes and supports the UAE’s aim to create a competitive, sustainable knowledge-based economy.

