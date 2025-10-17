Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Ministry of Finance’s digital initiatives at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, visited the Ministry of Finance’s platform at the Federal Government Pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world’s largest exhibition for technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The 45th edition of the event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, concluded today.

The Ministry’s platform featured its latest digital projects and initiatives launched to strengthen smart transformation in government financial management and accelerate innovation in public financial services.

During his visit, accompanied by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, H.H. was briefed on 10 innovative digital initiatives developed by the Ministry that employ AI and data analysis to enhance financial efficiency, elevate user experience, and promote integration among government entities within a unified and intelligent financial ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said: “Guided by the vision and directives of its leadership, the UAE continues to advance towards building a progressive government model rooted in innovation and comprehensive digital transformation. Efficiency and transparency remain the key pillars of this approach, driving sustainable national development. Financial digital transformation stands at the core of this vision as a vital enabler of government readiness and the effective, sustainable management of public resources.

“GITEX GLOBAL embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as a leading global platform for advancing transformation in technology and the economy, and as a model for building an integrated digital economy driven by innovation, knowledge, and AI.”

H.H. added: “Today, technological progress extends far beyond process automation. It is reshaping the relationship between government and society, as well as the connection between data and decision-making. From this perspective, the Ministry of Finance is developing an integrated digital system that leverages AI to enhance operational efficiency and transform data into practical insights that support financial policies and advance economic growth.

“The Ministry of Finance continues to implement the leadership’s directives to build a proactive and agile government capable of generating added economic value through technology. We are developing a government financial model that responds intelligently to change, founded on transparency and integration, and empowers individuals and institutions to be active partners in the national financial ecosystem. These digital initiatives mark a significant step towards realising the UAE’s vision of becoming a global model for sustainable digital financial management.”

In an innovative step to enhance awareness and strengthen relationships with federal entities and suppliers, the Ministry of Finance introduced a new interactive experience designed to promote understanding of the government procurement system. This initiative builds upon the Ministry’s commitment to developing government capabilities, fostering a dynamic learning environment, and transforming knowledge into an interactive and participatory experience.

The Digital Procurement Platform embodies the federal government’s commitment to sustainable and responsible procurement. It has become a strategic meeting point connecting government entities and suppliers within an integrated digital environment, enhancing collaboration, coordination, and efficiency. The platform has significantly improved operational management and achieved tangible results that reflect the advancement and sustainability of government performance.

As part of its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the Ministry of Finance showcased ten initiatives under its suite of smart projects and digital services, reaffirming its institutional presence in major national events and its ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation.

Among the key initiatives is the Federal Property Platform, an integrated tool designed to manage and regulate government-owned assets through clear governance mechanisms for protection and utilisation. The platform unifies federal government asset data, facilitating access and enhancing oversight and transparency.

The Ministry also presented ‘Rashid – AI Financial Advisor for Youth’, an app targeting individuals aged 18 to 30 to enhance financial literacy by raising awareness about spending habits, personal budgeting, and investment concepts, fostering sound financial management among younger generations.

In line with its efforts to leverage AI technologies, the Ministry also presented ‘Mona – AI Advisor for Financial Data’, another app that provides users with a 360-degree view of revenue and budget data through interactive analytical dashboards that explore forecasts and simplify data presentation.

The Ministry also showcased the ‘MoF AI Companion’, a virtual platform using Avatar technology and AI-driven voice and visual interaction to provide multilingual assistance and respond to user enquiries around the clock, enhancing accessibility to information and services.

During the exhibition, the Ministry launched the Procurement Gamification Challenge, an interactive digital game simulating all stages of the government procurement process in accordance with approved policies and procedures. The game includes practical scenarios and short quizzes to assess performance and raise awareness of procurement procedures.

The Ministry also launched the Catalogue of Services Provided in the Federal Government, an AI-powered platform that enables citizens and businesses to submit enquiries in natural language, either by voice or text, and receive accurate and comprehensive information about government services, including industrial licensing. The platform unifies services across different ministries into integrated, user-oriented pathways.

Additionally, the Ministry highlighted the integration of AI within its Digital Procurement Platform (DPP), which employs AI to perform procurement-related tasks on behalf of users and provides step-by-step digital guidance throughout the process.

The Ministry also introduced the ‘FinPolicyX – Digital Policy Advisory Platform’, enhanced with generative AI, enabling government entities to submit queries related to financial legislation, policies, and accounting standards and obtain accurate, reliable, and simplified responses. This platform accelerates access to information and improves the efficiency and accuracy of decision-making within government entities.

The Ministry also highlighted the ‘Trust Voice Service’, a secure and confidential channel for employees, customers, and partners to report violations such as corruption, fraud, or practices harmful to safety or the environment, thereby promoting integrity, transparency, and the protection of public funds.

Furthermore, the Ministry showcased the ‘Interactive Annual Budget Book’, an AI-powered edition that allows users to explore budget allocations through direct interaction, access visual explanations, and make real-time historical comparisons, simplifying financial data and making it more engaging and user-friendly.

These projects form a vital foundation for building an integrated financial ecosystem based on proactivity and flexibility, supported by the latest technologies in digital analytics and interaction. They also strengthen the federal government’s readiness to address future changes through intelligent systems capable of supporting decision-making and efficiently analysing complex data, thereby enhancing the Ministry of Finance’s leadership in driving digital transformation in public financial management.

The Ministry of Finance remains committed to implementing the federal government’s vision of developing an advanced financial infrastructure founded on transparency, integration, and innovation. This approach supports resource sustainability, enhances public spending efficiency, and reinforces the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and globally in financial and technological governance.

The 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL brought together more than 1,400 speakers, 6,800 technology companies, and 2,000 startups from 180 countries. It focused on developing AI infrastructure solutions, accelerating global innovation, and fostering international dialogue on policies and legislation that support responsible development within the growing AI economy.

The event also featured a comprehensive agenda of conferences, specialised discussions, and interactive showcases that made it a global platform for cooperation and knowledge exchange. It empowered decision-makers, drove innovation, and promoted economic growth towards a more advanced and sustainable digital future.