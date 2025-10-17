Dubai to host Healthcare Future Summit 2025

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Emirate of Dubai will host the Healthcare Future Summit (HFS) 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21 to 23 October.

The summit will be held alongside the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM) and the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), bringing together global healthcare leaders, medical professionals, and industry innovators to explore the latest scientific advancements and the future of healthcare.

The 3rd Edition of the Healthcare Future Summit (HFS) 2025 will showcase Dubai’s role as a hub for healthcare innovation, covering critical topics such as Organ Donation and Transplant Regulations, Vaccination Trends, Medical Tourism, and the Mental and Physical Well-being of Children.

Doctors and experts in paediatrics and adolescent health will lead discussions and panels addressing child health in schools, while specialists in artificial intelligence and telemedicine will demonstrate how these technologies are revolutionising diagnostics and patient care. The summit will also highlight workplace wellbeing and occupational health, with insights from leading government and industry professionals.

Supported by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), World Federation of Public Health Association (WFPHA), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), the event will feature the launch of a white paper illustrating the UAE’s healthcare achievements and strategies for sustainable growth, offering attendees the opportunity to network with DHA experts and explore collaborative initiatives.

The summit will also feature participation from over 50 leading brands representing more than 20 countries, with more than 70 expert speakers contributing to the program. The scientific agenda includes a two-track conference comprising over 20 sessions and more than 50 lectures, offering a total of 17.25 credit hours for attendees. By combining knowledge sharing, innovation, and global expertise, HFS 2025 reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading destination for healthcare excellence and underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing medical science and improving health outcomes worldwide.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region and CEO of the Healthcare Future Summit, stated: “This summit serves as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the presentation of cutting-edge solutions to today’s most pressing healthcare challenges. Its inclusive approach, which unites government entities, healthcare providers, researchers, and industry leaders, embodies the UAE’s strategic vision of fostering a resilient, technologically advanced, and patient-centred healthcare ecosystem.”

He added: “Beyond showcasing the latest medical advancements, HFS 2025 inspires sustainable growth, promotes accessibility to quality healthcare, and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of global health.”

Dr Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Director of the Public Health Protection Department and Chairman of the Scientific Committee for the Summit, emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration between healthcare authorities, medical professionals, and technology innovators to address emerging health challenges. Dr Al Blooshi highlighted that the summit serves as a pivotal platform for sharing knowledge, showcasing best practices, and exploring innovative solutions in areas such as disease prevention, vaccination strategies, and the integration of artificial intelligence and telemedicine into patient care.

Dr. Al Blooshi also stressed that HFS 2025 reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing public health, promoting sustainable healthcare systems, and ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of global healthcare innovation.

This year, the 10th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM) in Dubai takes a significant step forward by collaborating with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) to deliver world-class education and promote excellence in patient care. RSNA will host an exclusive session at ARM covering key topics, including a lecture on CT of Bowel Obstruction and an interactive session on Emergency and Trauma Imaging. In addition, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) will conduct a dedicated session discussing radiation safety and regulatory expectations in medical imaging. The conference will also feature expert speakers from the Indian Society of Radiographers & Technologists (ISRT), contributing their knowledge and insights.

The meeting will host over 50 participating brands and feature more than 85 expert speakers, offering 21 CME credits across 24 scientific sessions. The program will be conducted in two conference halls dedicated to Radiology and Radiography and will include over 30 poster presentations, providing attendees with extensive opportunities for learning, networking, and exploring the latest advancements in medical imaging.

ARM supported by Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, Radiological Society of the North America, Radiographers Society of the Emirates, International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists, Jordanian Radiological Society, Radiological Association of Bahrain, UK Society of Radiographers, Indian Society of Radiographers and Technologists, Global Association of Radiological Technologists of Indian Origin, The Arab Board of Health Specializations Radiology And Medical Imaging Council, reinforcing ARM’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and high-quality educational experience for medical imaging professionals.

The 12th Edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2025) will bring together 50 leading brands from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and feature over 45 expert speakers across three days, alongside more than 120 poster presentations. The conference is designed for family medicine practitioners, general practitioners, and healthcare professionals, offering specialised sessions on cutting-edge topics such as gut health, functional and integrative medicine, genetics in family medicine, liver and kidney diseases, artificial intelligence to reduce diagnostic load, palliative care, and self-care for health professionals.

IFM 2025 is supported by the Dubai Health Authority and the Bahrain Primary Healthcare Centres Conference and Exhibition.

The conference will feature a power-packed three-day scientific program, co-located with ARM 2025 and the Healthcare Future Summit 2025, offering delegates additional exposure and networking opportunities. Sessions will be led by internationally renowned speakers and chaired by senior leaders from medical institutions, government departments, and ministries, and enriched by oral poster presentations and medical abstracts contributed by practitioners and institutions across the UAE and GCC region.

Special focus sessions on government initiatives, led by MOHAP and ERADA, will address public health priorities with contributions from eminent stakeholders. In its 12th edition, IFM has further enhanced its program to cover a comprehensive, multi-faceted agenda addressing all critical aspects of primary healthcare and the latest updates in the field.

The Healthcare Future Summit 2025, ARM and IFM is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the events serve as a unique, all-in-one platform for medical students, doctors and healthcare professionals to access the latest scientific developments, engage with expert speakers, participate in interactive sessions, and gain invaluable knowledge to advance their skills and stay at the forefront of medical innovation.