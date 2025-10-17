Ajman's Masfout joins UN Tourism world's Best Tourism Villages Network 2025

HUZHOU, China, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – Masfout in the Emirate of Ajman was announced and recognised today as one of the world's Best Tourism Village (BTV) by the Wprld Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) during a special ceremony in Huzhou City, China, attended by a UAE delegation led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD). Masfout was awarded this honour in recognition of iys unique natural, cultural, and tourism assets, which have made it a pioneering model in the field of sustainable ecotourism and rural tourism.

From Koyasan in Japan to Chamarel in Mauritius, Bled in Slovenia, Carlos Pellegrini in Argentina, and Masfout in the United Arab Emirates, 52 newly recognised Best Tourism Villages from 29 countries showcase the power of tourism, leading tourism for rural development. In this fifth edition of BTV, 52 villages from all regions - Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East - received the recognition, selected from over 270 applications from 65 UN Tourism Member States.

Masfout has become a member of UN Tourism BTV Network, whichgrows every year, and with the announcement of its 72 new members, 319 villages are now part of the largest community of rural destinations in the world.

This global achievement is a culmination of the efforts of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Ajman in particular, to develop an integrated model for sustainable eco-tourism and rural tourism, reflecting a balance between development, environmental conservation, and authentic cultural identity.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: “Tourism can be a powerful tool to progress shared prosperity, inclusive growth and territorial cohesion in rural areas. Our Best Tourism Villages 2025 highlight communities that are working to safeguard their cultural heritage, preserve their natural resources and create economic opportunities through tourism. These villages show that by embracing tourism, they can promote social inclusion and build a future where no one is left behind.”

The Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism initiative launched in 2021, under the UN Tourism for Rural Development Programme, accelerates the role of tourism in rural development by valuing and safeguarding rural areas along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological diversity and cultural heritage.

Candidate villages are assessed by an independent Advisory Board under nine areas of evaluation:

Cultural and Natural Resources

Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources

Economic Sustainability

Social Sustainability

Environmental Sustainability

Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration

Governance and Prioritization of Tourism

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Health, Safety, and Security

The initiative comprises three pillars:

Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism: Recognies rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism Upgrade Programme: Supports high-potential villages on their journey to meet recognition criteria, helping them improve in areas identified as weakness during evaluation.

The Best Tourism Villages Network: A space for exchanging experiences and good practices, learning, and opportunities among its members, and it is open to contributions from experts and public and private sector partners engaged in the promotion of tourism as a driver for rural development.