Global industry experts outline future of sustainable mobility at Evolve Future Mobility Show

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the Middle East’s premier event for electric vehicles and sustainable transportation, is hosting an international summit, featuring strong participation from EV industry leaders, stakeholders, innovators, and policymakers advancing the transition toward green mobility.

Hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), EFMS 2025 features a series of panel discussions and insightful sessions centered on the key strategic foundations underpinning the growth of the electric and new energy vehicle industry.

Speakers highlighted the pivotal role of the UAE’s government initiatives in accelerating EV adoption. They pointed out how the country’s EV roadmap and forward-looking legislative and regulatory framework are setting a regional benchmark for sustainable transformation and clean transport growth, while driving investment and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainability.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the EFMS 2025’s summit offers industry experts a strategic platform for knowledge exchange and constructive dialogue to dive deep into the future of sustainable mobility.

“Expo Centre Sharjah is committed to hosting high-value trade and industrial events such as the Future Mobility Show. This landmark event brings together thought leaders and policymakers to foster networking and collaboration, in line with the UAE’s national directives and Sharjah’s strategic objectives to promote an innovation-led and sustainable economy,” he added.

Al Midfa noted that Expo Centre Sharjah’s success in attracting this distinguished gathering of EV global and local experts is a testament to its efforts to transform strategic visions into actionable outcomes and build impactful partnerships that drive the transition to sustainable mobility in the region, thereby cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for future-oriented industries.

One of the keynote speakers at the Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025 is Ismat Jaafar, Representative at the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA), who presented a key session entitled “Bridging Policy and Industry – Driving Malaysia’s EV Adoption''.

His presentation highlighted Malaysia’s experience in advancing EV adoption and shared valuable insights into the importance of public–private collaboration to meet national sustainability and green mobility objectives.

Discussions at EFMS 2025’s summit also delved into the critical issue of creating an integrated and dependable EV charging infrastructure, featuring a panel titled “Industry Spotlight: EV Charging Infrastructure – Building the Backbone of Mobility”.

During the session, leading industry experts including Fadi Al Shaikh, General Manager of Volt Charge; and Anish Racherla, Founder of REGENY EV Charging, discussed how robust EV charging infrastructure can strengthen the foundation of smart mobility ecosystems and drive the next wave of sustainable transport growth.

The electrification of commercial fleets emerged as a key focus area in a panel session moderated by Sunny Manjani, Mobility Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. Titled “Fleet Electrification for a Sustainable Future”, the session was attended by many industry professionals who exchanged best practices, operational models, and technology-driven solutions to expedite the shift toward electric mobility across public transport and logistics.

Another key theme of EFMS 2025’s panel discussions is the future EV workforce. A session titled “Preparing the Future EV Workforce: Skills, Training, and Talent Development” featured industry experts such as Sanjeev Aggarwal from Petromin Corporation.

The panel underscored the need for targeted training initiatives and competency-building programmes to cultivate a new generation of talent capable of driving innovation in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry.

