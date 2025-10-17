3rd Arab Resuscitation Council Scientific Conference explores latest resuscitation trends

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Resuscitation Council (ArRC) opened today 3rd Arab Resuscitation Council Scientific Conference in Dubai.

In his opening address, Dr. Ahmed Gabroun, Chairperson, ArRC Scientific Committee, said:‘’Our mission in The Arab Resuscitation Council is to promote, disseminate and advocate the implementation of evidence-based resuscitation and first aid, using evidence based scientific data. We are working with our in-country local partners and supporters to ensure that everyone in their country gets the right skills to save a life. We aim to raise awareness and support research, through high standards of education, trainings and research,'' he said.

The three-day regional event will bring together leading professionals in resuscitation, emergency medicine, prehospital care, and medical education from across the Arab world and beyond.

The conference serves as a collaborative platform for exchanging expertise, exploring cutting-edge research, and advancing clinical practice in the field.

The 3rd Arab Resuscitation Council Scientific Conference provides a unique opportunity for healthcare product’s manufacturers to unveil new products, showcase research findings and engage directly with their intended audience – decision makers, healthcare providers, researchers and practitioners – in order to exchange knowledge and explore innovative educational techniques.

Attendees will engage with colleagues and industry peers while benefiting from an informative and carefully curated programme.