UAE Federal Public Prosecution launches White Paper for 2025 Emerging Technologies Governance Summit

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – – The UAE Federal Public Prosecution today announced, on the sidelines of its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the launch of the White Paper for the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit 2025, in collaboration with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and TRENDS Research and Advisory. The national publication documents the outcomes of the summit held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The White Paper is a rigorous intellectual compendium featuring more than sixty contributions from 25 countries. It offers an in-depth analytical view of the challenges and opportunities posed by global technological transformation and its impact on systems of justice, legislation, governance, and society, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a global hub for dialogue on the ethics and governance of technology.

The paper highlights six main sectors, namely justice, health, education, economy, legislation, and industry, alongside the leading technologies driving transformation such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, the metaverse, robotics, quantum computing, and biotechnology. It also presents a practical framework for governance, ethics, and risk management, supported by international models and measurement tools that can be applied at the institutional level.

Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, affirmed that the launch of the White Paper is a strategic step in the UAE’s journey to establish a sustainable digital ecosystem founded on values, transparency, and the rule of law. He explained that the publication reflects the vision of the Public Prosecution and its commitment to supporting global dialogue on the governance of emerging technologies, underscoring the UAE’s pioneering role in presenting a balanced model that brings together innovation and legislation and ensures that humanity and rights remain at the heart of digital transformation.

The participation of the Federal Public Prosecution in GITEX Global 2025 this year embodies its ambitious vision to build an integrated digital justice system through a suite of transformative projects and initiatives that are reshaping judicial work in the age of artificial intelligence.

The showcase includes the Virtual Assistant for the Public Prosecutor, the Legislative Digitization Project, and the Smart Translation Center “Bayan”, in addition to the Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025 - 2030, the AI Ethics Charter, and the Policy for Managing AI Uses and Applications in Public Prosecution work, as well as thought leadership sessions and youth debates that highlight the UAE’s commitment to leading digital transformation in the justice sector.

Opening today’s event, which witnessed the launch of the White Paper at GITEX Global 2025, Chancellor Salem Ali Al Zaabi, Chief Prosecutor, General Attorney’s Office, UAE Public Prosecution and Chair of the Higher Organising Committee of GETS 2025, emphasised that this milestone reflects the fruit of global and national collaboration to ensure that technology remains in the service of humanity, not the other way around.

He noted that discussions on artificial intelligence, data, blockchain, and high-performance computing cannot be separated from the deeper essence of human values, rights, and dignity, stressing that technologies gain meaning only when harnessed to build trust, entrench justice, and empower societies to advance without losing their ethical compass.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the White Paper represents a global roadmap toward a balanced model that unites innovation and responsibility, progress and legislation, and human ambition and conscious governance, affirming that the goal is not to restrict the future but to guide it toward human good.

In remarks to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event, he explained that the summit began with a desire to govern AI, establish an ethical framework for it, and present a charter that unifies perspectives and places the human being at the center. He added that the White Paper distilled the discussions of the Emerging Technologies Governance Summit and identified the challenges across six sectors, including health, justice, education, industry, and the digital economy, noting that it summarized both the challenges and the opportunities.

He recalled the words of Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, who said, “We must not wait for legislation to govern technologies, for technologies will not wait for our legislation. We do not seek to control artificial intelligence and modern technologies, but to refine them, and we do not seek to outpace others, but to rise together with them.”

Dr. Khadija Al Faqih, Strategic Expert at the Advanced Technology Research Council, told WAM that the Council is proud to participate in the launch of the White Paper for 2025, which was issued in partnership with the Federal Public Prosecution and Trends Research and Advisory. She indicated that the document sheds light on several pivotal sectors, including justice, health, and education, by embedding the responsible use of advanced technologies and achieving a balance between innovation and human values. She affirmed that through this initiative the Council continues its leading role in supporting a digital future grounded in knowledge and responsible innovation.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shehhi, Deputy Head of Research Sector at TRENDS Research and Advisory, said to WAM that the White Paper is a continuation of the intellectual work that began at the summit held last May, providing a research output that can be cited as a reference documenting scientific discussions and strategic visions to ensure that communities worldwide benefit from the outcomes of the Emerging Technologies Governance Summit and to enhance the UAE’s presence in leading the global dialogue on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Dr. Khadija Al Humaid, Associate Professor and Researcher in AI-enhanced Education at Rabdan Academy, stated that the White Paper contained many important recommendations across multiple fields, most notably education. She noted that “those who graduate distinguished learners will graduate the lawyer, the judge, and the doctor,” affirming that education is the foundation upon which all sectors are built. She added that ethics featured centrally across all seven themes addressed by the document, reflecting the importance of reinforcing human values in the path of technological and educational development.

During a panel discussion on the White Paper, Chancellor Maryam Humaid, Senior Public Prosecutor at the Federal Public Prosecution, said that the document dealt with the role of justice in confronting rapid technological development, stressing that preserving the human dimension in justice does not mean rejecting technology but subjecting it to human values. She explained that justice cannot be reduced to mathematical or probabilistic logic, as it rests on ethics and the assessment of human circumstances. She emphasized that artificial intelligence must be a supporting tool that assists judicial decision-making without replacing the human decision maker, who remains ultimately accountable in ethical and legal terms.

She underlined the importance of a clear legislative framework that obligates intelligent systems to transparency and guarantees litigants the right to algorithmic explanation, noting that justice will remain human to the extent that technology remains subject to humans. She added that key challenges include proving the authenticity of digital evidence and protecting it from manipulation through deepfake tools, which requires secure digital verification frameworks such as blockchain, in addition to defining shared algorithmic accountability among the developer, the user, and the institution. She stressed the need for technology to remain subject to the law and for justice to remain reviewable and appealable even in the age of intelligent systems.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said that AI in the health sector offers significant benefits in data analysis, disease tracking, and improved care, while imposing fundamental challenges, most notably data accuracy, confidentiality, continuous physician training, and the reliability of pharmaceutical information. He stressed the importance of ethical frameworks and governance to prevent misuse and ensure patient safety, noting that the UAE has issued ethical guidelines and regulatory legislation to ensure the safe and responsible use of these technologies in the medical profession.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, stated during a panel on the White Paper that it addressed the main cybersecurity threats facing the technology sector, from cybercrime and leaks of sensitive data to cyberterrorism and transnational cyber warfare. He emphasized that these threats require strong governance and continually updated legislation to ensure the safe and responsible use of technologies and artificial intelligence. He explained that the UAE has recently adopted cybersecurity standards and policies, with a focus on the human being as the first line of defense through enhanced awareness and education in cybersecurity. He affirmed that AI must keep pace with creativity and development, but within clear regulatory and ethical frameworks.

Dr. Mohamed Alloghani, Senior Advisor to the President of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, said that the White Paper focused on digital sovereignty and sustaining the digital economy. He noted that startups, small and medium enterprises, and large companies have invested heavily in human capital and digital infrastructure to ensure the delivery of reliable services to the public and private sectors.

He explained that these investments have contributed to highly efficient digital services, emphasizing that the smart digital projects launched under the UAE’s wise leadership provide a strong foundation to support the digital economy and the innovation of future technological solutions. The White Paper also highlighted the importance of these efforts in strengthening the governance of emerging technologies and preparing a safe and sustainable digital environment.

Fatima Al Mheiri, Acting Director of the Adoption and Development of Science and Technology Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said during the session that the human being should remain the essence and main driver of technological transformation. She referred to the establishment of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index at the ministry to measure the extent to which factories integrate with modern technologies, with a focus on sustainability and governance to ensure safe and effective management of industrial operations.

Al Mheiri explained that key challenges facing factories include skills shortages and the need to enhance cybersecurity for industrial infrastructure. She noted that the index has helped assess more than 600 factories and link them with technology companies to support development and enhance efficiency and productivity. She affirmed that artificial intelligence is closely linked to industrial governance and ethics, where efficiency must be accompanied by social responsibility, adding that the ministry regularly reviews the index to keep pace with technological developments and modern governance.

