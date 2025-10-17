Under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed, UAE horse racing and equestrian season 2025–2026 launches with global vision

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the 2025–2026 horse racing and equestrian season is set to commence soon, marking one of the UAE’s most prominent sporting events.

The season will encompass endurance races at the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Arabian horse beauty championships organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and flat racing events hosted at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said that this season continues the UAE’s leading legacy in equestrianism, adding that the races and championships reflect the country’s commitment to preserving its deep-rooted equestrian heritage while reinforcing its global position as a premier destination for endurance, beauty and flat horse racing.

He noted that the season combines authentic traditions with world-class professionalism, nurturing competitiveness, reinforcing national identity, and connecting new generations with the heritage of their ancestors. He added that the UAE views horse sports as a bridge for cultural exchange.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour’s patronage reflects his dedication to supporting horse owners and stables, encouraging youth participation, and promoting equestrianism as an integral part of the national heritage. It also represents a strategic investment that broadens opportunities in training, management and event organisation, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global leader in equestrian sports.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) will present a full programme of beauty championships under Sheikh Mansour’s patronage, beginning with the EAHS National Arabian Horse Championship on 28th–29th October 2025, followed by the 2025 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship from 31st October to 3rd November, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) General Assembly from 10th to 13th November, and the Arabian Breeders Show on 15th–16th November.

The Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship will take place from 13th to 15th February 2026, concluding with the Ramadan Arabian Horse Championship in Abu Dhabi on 27th–28th February, and in Al Dhafra on 1st March 2026.

The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will host the Union Day Cup - CEN 120 km on 30th November 2025, followed by the H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak For Private Owners - Ladies Endurance Cup (100 km) on 6th December 2025, and the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Private Stables – Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100 km on 17th January 2026.

The following day, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners CEN 100 km will be held. The Emirates Arabian Horses Cup - CEN 100 km is scheduled for 1st February 2026, followed by the prestigious UAE President's Emirates Cup (160 km) on 8th February 2026.

The village will continue with the CEN 100 km Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance Cup (Ladies Ride) on 13th February 2026, followed by the CEN 100 km Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners on 14th February, concluding with the CEN 120 km Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance Cup on 15th February 2026.

At the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the season will feature major speed races including the President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on 6th December 2025 and the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup on 14th February 2026, attracting elite participants from around the world.

The 2025–2026 season, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, unites the UAE’s premier equestrian championships and races, reaffirming the nation’s position as a global capital for equestrian sports across endurance, beauty and flat racing disciplines.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, said the upcoming 2025–2026 season will feature an ambitious programme rich with events that reinforce the UAE’s standing as a destination for Arabian horse beauty championships.

He added that the season’s success reflects the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, ensuring the sustainability of achievements in the country’s Arabian horse scene.

Musallam Al Amri, Director-General of the Emirates International Endurance Village, expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support, noting that preparations for the new season have been completed in line with international standards. He highlighted the village’s readiness with advanced infrastructure and professional teams dedicated to ensuring excellence in organisation and performance.

Ali Al Shaiba, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Racecourse, said preparations for the new season are complete, ensuring high-quality facilities and world-class organisation. He noted that H.H. Sheikh Mansour’s support has elevated the Abu Dhabi Racecourse into a premier venue attracting global audiences and participants, particularly in Purebred Arabian horse racing, with the President’s Cup serving as a key motivator for excellence.