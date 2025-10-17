GITEX GLOBAL 2025 reflects UAE’s global leadership in digital, tech sectors: Head of Cybersecurity Council

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised that the hosting of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 reflects the UAE’s global leadership in digital and tech sectors and its vital role in reshaping the global digital landscape.

He highlighted the UAE’s visionary approach to AI and its commitment to driving innovation in this space. Dr. Al Kuwaiti noted that GITEX played a central role in stimulating technological innovation and facilitating engagement with regional decision-makers, helping them adapt to the evolving business landscape.

He added that the event offered a unique platform for global technology companies to showcase cutting-edge advancements in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and edge computing, and enabled various stakeholders to form strategic partnerships to advance technological innovation and contribute to the future of the global digital economy.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) concluded its participation in the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, after five days of vibrant activities, innovation, and strategic engagement that defined the Council’s presence at this year’s event. The exhibition featured dozens of showcases, panel discussions, and forums that highlighted the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as technical workshops and lectures focused on AI applications in healthcare, smart cities, future mobility, clean technologies, energy transition, sustainability, and emerging trends across the digital landscape.

Hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 reaffirmed its status as one of the world’s leading technology and innovation platforms, serving for over four decades as a gateway for creators, investors, and pioneering enterprises to collaborate in shaping the future of technology. This year’s edition witnessed a remarkable international and regional turnout, featuring more than 6,800 exhibitors, around 2,000 startups, and 1,200 delegations and investors from 180 countries, marking an exceptional edition aligned with the global shift toward AI, quantum computing, big data, and digital governance.

During this year’s participation, the Cybersecurity Council hosted a wide range of events and presentations, showcasing its key initiatives in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The Council also signed several strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements with local and international partners, forming alliances with leading and emerging companies in technology, cybersecurity, data centers, future technologies, and AI.

Among the MoUs signed during the exhibition were agreements aimed at enhancing cyber resilience, concluded with a range of government and international entities, as well as prominent private sector players in the security and cybersecurity fields. These included partnerships with Presight, EDGE, Tahaluf, Fazaa, and Innixus, in addition to MoUs with the governments of India and Egypt. Several other agreements were signed with UAE-based institutions such as Tadweer Group, Ajman Digital Government, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Ajman University, New York University, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Khalifa Fund, and Rabdan Academy.

The Council’s pavilion also welcomed high-level visits from dignitaries, including sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials, alongside delegations from both the public and private sectors, and representatives from leading global companies. These visits underscore the Council’s growing prominence as a key hub for dialogue and collaboration in digital transformation and innovation. Multiple meetings were held between public and private sector representatives, reflecting the Council’s strategic vision to foster impactful partnerships and highlight its initiatives supporting the digital economy and business ecosystem in the UAE.

Throughout the exhibition, the Council hosted a series of collaborative sessions with major international partners including Meta, KPMG, and Accenture. These discussions addressed critical themes such as the future of digital transformation, the role of AI, public-private collaboration to boost digital competitiveness, strengthening national cyber resilience, and securing the UAE’s digital space, while also enabling AI startups to innovate responsibly and securely.

The five-day event featured extensive discussions on 5G, smart connectivity, EdTech, digital cities, and energy transformation, along with global conversations on the future of digital transformation. GITEX also hosted a Global Digital Economy Leaders' Summit, which served as a key platform to unveil the latest technological products and solutions. The event further solidified its position as one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on future technologies and AI applications.

During its participation at GITEX 2025, the Cybersecurity Council showcased several flagship initiatives, including platforms for cybersecurity data exchange such as the Compliance and Governance Platform and the Crystal Ball forecasting platform. It also organized the popular Capture the Flag competition and featured innovation-driven activities under the CyberE71 initiative, in addition to exploring partnerships with the private sector.

The Council presented cutting-edge technologies and systems aimed at countering cybersecurity threats and hosted numerous experts and specialists in digital security to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in cyberspace. Several workshops and seminars were held, addressing key topics such as data protection and digital awareness. The Council also showcased its global partnerships with leading tech companies to bolster cyber resilience and featured innovations under the North Star platform dedicated to startups.

