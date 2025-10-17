Emirates Auction, Parkin sign MoU during GITEX GLOBAL2025 to develop joint services, create smart, innovative solutions

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Auction, the leading company in organizing and managing public and electronic auctions in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin Company PJSC (Parkin), Dubai’s largest provider of paid public parking solutions and services.

The MoU aims to develop joint services and create smart, innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and quality, while opening new horizons for sustainable collaboration between the two parties.

The agreement comes as part of both parties’ efforts to utilise their institutional, technical, and administrative expertise and capabilities in areas of mutual interest, in line with the latest technological and regulatory developments.

It also reinforces their shared commitment to delivering innovative services that support their strategic objectives and meet the needs of the market and the wider community.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, and Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

The signing took place during GITEX Global 2025, where both parties were present, with Emirates Auction participating as a Platinum Partner under the Dubai Government Pavilion. The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation between the two parties through the exchange of technical, administrative, and institutional expertise via joint workshops and training programmes, contributing to the development of institutional competencies on both sides.

The MoU also aims to enhance the quality of existing services and introduce innovative initiatives based on technological solutions and smart systems, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness across shared areas of operation.

The cooperation further includes enhancing institutional partnership through sustainable work channels that support the strategic objectives of both entities and pave the way for expansion regarding future projects that fuel the UAE’s digital transformation and contribute to economic and social development.

The two parties agreed to collaborate in several key areas, most notably in roadside support services, by providing an integrated system for rapid response to vehicle breakdowns and traffic incidents, operated by teams equipped in line with the highest safety and quality standards.

The partnership will also stipulate for organizing and managing online auctions for vehicles and various assets through advanced digital platforms that ensure transparency, good governance, and optimal market value.

Additionally, the partnership will extend to providing specialized solutions for the removal of vehicles from multi-story and underground parking facilities, utilizing innovative equipment and technologies that ensure the safety of both vehicles and infrastructure.

The partnership includes knowledge and expertise exchange as well as the management and operation of parking facilities through technical studies and the sharing of best practices in order to develop smart and sustainable systems, enhance traffic management efficiency and support smart mobility initiatives across the UAE.

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei emphasised that the signing of the MoU is part of Emirates Auction’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading national institutions and developing integrated, smart services that enhance operational efficiency and expand the country’s digital solutions ecosystem.

Al Mannaei added that this collaboration will play a key role in harnessing joint expertise to advance mechanisms related to electronic auctions and road and vehicle support services, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a fully integrated digital economy.

Al Mannaei further noted that the MoU will open up new horizons for expansion in digital transformation and smart service domains, particularly in the areas of data management and analytics, which are key to improving operational efficiency and expediting processes.

He affirmed that the company will continue to utilise its expertise to provide innovative digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of the future.

Al Mannaei noted that the MoU reflects Emirates Auction’s vision, which seeks to support national digital transformation initiatives while developing smarter and more seamless systems for delivering services to the community, further strengthening the UAE’s leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies across the fields of transport and operational management.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali commented, “This collaboration with Emirates Auction marks a strategic milestone in Parkin’s journey to shape the future of urban mobility in Dubai. By integrating innovation with cutting-edge technologies, we are not only contributing to an enhanced traffic flow and operational efficiency but also redefining the customer experience through smarter, more sustainable mobility solutions.”

Al Ali added, this partnership opens new horizons for collaboration in key areas including logistics support, traffic management, asset optimisation, and advanced digital solutions in parking and electronic auctions. It reflects our shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering integrated smart services that contribute to Dubai’s vision for sustainable and connected urban mobility.





