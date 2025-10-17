Abu Dhabi sets global benchmark in statistical innovation, governance with 'Bayaan and Tbyaan'

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) unveiled Bayaan 4.0 and Tbyaan during GITEX GLOBAL 2025 as part of its commitment to establishing an AI-native statistical ecosystem that contributes to Abu Dhabi’s Digital Strategy 2025–2027 and supports its vision of becoming the world’s first AI-native government.

Used by more than 40 entities, the fourth generation of Bayaan introduces advanced analytical and conversational capabilities that empower faster, smarter and more informed decision-making. With its enhanced Bayaan AI feature, users can interact with official statistics using natural language, simulate policy scenarios, and generate foresight-driven insights that foster innovation across government.

Building on its analytical capabilities, Bayaan 4.0 integrates geospatial statistics and district-level intelligence, allowing users to visualise and analyse data across geographical layers with ease. This feature enables policymakers to monitor trends, assess community-level dynamics, and design targeted initiatives that address the diverse needs of each community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. By linking spatial data with socio-economic indicators, Bayaan enhances data-informed urban planning and service delivery.

Complementing Bayaan 4.0, Tbyaan is the world’s first platform to unify and govern statistical production across the statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. Built on the internationally recognised Generic Statistical Business Process Model (GSBPM), Tbyaan enables statistical producers to coordinate statistical work, ensure quality and consistency, and monitor performance, all while maintaining comprehensive data governance.

Currently adopted by 13 government entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Tbyaan facilitates collaboration among statistical producers through standardised workflows, performance monitoring, and data validation solutions. These ensure alignment with SCAD’s standards and global methodologies, reinforcing the credibility and reliability of official statistics. In doing so, Tbyaan establishes a new global benchmark for integrated, standards-based statistical governance, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of statistical innovation worldwide.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director General of SCAD, said: “Bayaan and Tbyaan represent our commitment to Abu Dhabi’s vision of an AI-native government, a government that thinks with intelligence, acts with foresight, and decides with confidence. Through Bayaan, data becomes dialogue and insight becomes action; through Tbyaan, every statistic earns trust through accuracy and purpose. Together, they shape a future where innovation and governance move as one.”

Badria Abdulla Obaid, Executive Director of Foresight and Communications, SCAD, said: “Bayaan AI demonstrates how responsible artificial intelligence transforms decision-making from analytical to predictive. By enabling natural language interaction with advanced data analytical models, simulation tools, and What-If Scenario Analysis (WISA), Bayaan AI empowers decision-makers to anticipate future outcomes and make more informed, forward-looking policies.”

Dr. Haifa Ali Alhamdani, Executive Director of Strategy and Planning, SCAD, said: “Tbyaan sets a global standard for unified statistical production. By harmonising methodologies and integrating workflows across the producers of official statistics in Abu Dhabi Emirate, Tbyaan strengthens statistical portfolio planning and performance oversight, ensuring every statistic is validated, traceable, and aligned with international best practices.”

During GITEX 2025, SCAD hosted two workshops showcasing its ongoing efforts to advance data literacy and maximise societal value.

The first workshop highlighted progress in SCAD’s Data for Good Initiative, which promotes responsible data collaboration for societal benefit. The workshop explored how the initiative has delivered key outputs, including the Producer Price Index (PPI), the Industrial Production Index (IPI), and the Construction Cost Index (CCI), key indicators supporting industrial performance monitoring, financial planning, cost forecasting, and risk management across Abu Dhabi’s economy.

The second workshop introduced the Bayaan application, highlighting how the platform improves data accessibility and engagement through intuitive dashboards with open access to official statistics, empowering users, researchers, and businesses.

These initiatives reflect Abu Dhabi’s leadership in redefining how governments utilise intelligence, turning data into a foundation for strategic foresight, evidence-based policymaking, and effective governance.