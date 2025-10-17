CISM International Symposium 2025 to begin on Monday in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – : Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, the CISM International Scientific Symposium will begin (Monday 20 October) in Abu Dhabi, gathering senior military officials, experts, academics, and researchers from across the globe.

Held every two years in one of the International Military Sports Council’s (CISM) member states, the symposium comes to the UAE and to the Middle East for the first time, under the theme “Physical Readiness and Resilience in the Armed Forces: Challenges and Foreseeing the Future.” The event is among the world’s most distinguished gatherings in military sports and defence science, serving as a strategic platform to exchange expertise and strengthen international collaboration in military training and readiness.

Taking place from 20 – 22 October 2025 at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, the symposium will welcome more than 130 registered participants from 35 member states, including over 43 speakers presenting scientific papers and research findings on physical readiness, resilience, and performance optimization in armed forces.

As the second-largest event on CISM’s calendar after the Military World Games, the symposium will be attended by prominent international figures including the CISM President, Vice Presidents, members of the Board of Directors, the Secretary General, and heads of national delegations, in addition to accredited military attachés in the UAE, reaffirming the nation’s distinguished global reputation and trusted leadership.

The announcement came during a press conference held in Abu Dhabi today (Friday) to unveil the details of the symposium, attended by Major General Obaid Ali Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the CISM 2025 Symposium; Colonel Nilton Gomes Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM); Navy Captain Roberto Recchia, CISM Secretary General; Major General Rashid Al Dosari, CISM Vice President for Asia; Brigadier General S. Ayoob Al Falasi, UAE Chief of Delegation to CISM; and Dr. Jasem Mohammed Alzaabi, Vice President – Business Development, EDGE Group.

Major General Obaid Ali Al Mansoori said: “Hosting this global event reflects the vision of our wise leadership to position the UAE as a leading destination for major international gatherings and underscores the deep global confidence in the nation’s standing.”

He added: “The Ministry of Defence continues to demonstrate pioneering expertise in organizing world-class initiatives across the defence sector. This symposium combines scientific research with military development, reinforcing the UAE’s belief in sport as a bridge for peace and dialogue — in line with the nation’s enduring commitment to promoting stability and progress across the world.”

Colonel Nilton Gomes Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), praised the Ministry of Defence for its organization of the CISM 2025 Symposium, commending the UAE’s warm hospitality and its outstanding capabilities in hosting and managing major international events with the highest levels of readiness and efficiency.

Brigadier General S. Ayoob Al Falasi, UAE Chief of Delegation to CISM, said: “Since joining the Council in 1974, the United Arab Emirates has played an active role in supporting military sports and developing its frameworks within an international spirit of cooperation. Our national commitment is reflected in the UAE’s strong participation in this symposium through the involvement of leading national universities and specialized researchers from both military and academic fields, who have contributed scientific papers and studies that will enrich the symposium’s sessions and its diverse thematic discussions.”

The symposium’s scientific programme includes keynote lectures, specialized sessions, and workshops delivered by distinguished experts and researchers from around the world.

Key themes include sports medicine, combat sports, advanced technology, and climate change, addressing emerging challenges and evolving priorities in modern military contexts.

These sessions aim to showcase cutting-edge research, exchange best practices, and present practical applications that enhance the efficiency and readiness of armed forces. The symposium will also serve as a launchpad for new research collaborations, integrating theoretical knowledge with applied science to advance military performance and resilience.

In addition to its scientific and research significance, the symposium serves as a vital platform for fostering defence diplomacy and building bridges of understanding and peace among nations through sport. Military sport plays an active role in promoting dialogue, bringing perspectives closer together, and strengthening international cooperation.

Hosting this prestigious global event in Abu Dhabi, which dates back to the CISM’s founding in 1948, reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to position the nation as a leading global hub for major international events. The hosting also comes as the result of the sustained efforts of the Ministry of Defence, whose comprehensive bid to organize the symposium earned the confidence of the CISM General Assembly during its 2023 meeting in Moscow.

Since joining the International Military Sports Council in 1974, the UAE Ministry of Defence has played a key role in advancing the council’s mission by hosting international championships and supporting scientific initiatives that promote physical readiness and military excellence.

The selection of the UAE as host for the CISM International Symposium reflects international recognition of the nation’s exceptional organizational capabilities, advanced infrastructure, and leadership in hosting major global events, reinforcing its position as a trusted hub for defence, sports, and scientific collaboration.

By hosting this international symposium, the UAE continues to reaffirm its pivotal role in launching initiatives that foster international cooperation and advance scientific research and military training — creating a sustainable legacy whose impact will benefit future generations.

More than just a global gathering of military experts and researchers, the event represents a strategic step in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading international hub for military sports, defence, and global collaboration.

