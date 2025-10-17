Sharjah Police wins 'Best Participating Entity' at GITEX GLOBAL

DUBAI,17th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Sharjah Government Pavilion, honoured the Sharjah Police General Command for winning the “Best Participating Entity” category within the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, in recognition of its two projects, Smart Watch and “Rihlat Muwasat”.

The award was received by Lt. Col. Abdulrahim Al Hammadi, Deputy Director of the Strategy and Institutional Leadership Department, in the presence of several government officials and representatives, along with the participating team from Sharjah Police.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed his deep appreciation to the Sharjah Digital Department for its efforts in organising and hosting the Emirate’s government platform. He affirmed that the success of this year’s edition embodies an ambitious vision for an integrated digital future and reflects the level of institutional coordination befitting Sharjah’s stature and technological leadership.

He added that winning this award at the region’s, and indeed the world’s, largest technology event reflects Sharjah Police’s unwavering commitment to employing advanced technologies in the service of security and society. The projects present an innovative model that embodies its vision for building a smart and safe future, enhancing operational efficiency and public trust.

This achievement represents an extension of Sharjah Police’s ongoing approach, grounded in innovation and technological integration within its institutional framework—aligning with the UAE’s aspirations for digital leadership and elevating levels of efficiency and security readiness.