WASHINTON, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects AI to be one of potential accelerators of global productivity growth.

‘’We at the Fund expect real gains, but our estimates are in a wide range—a global productivity growth uplift of 0.1–0.8 percentage points per year,'' said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a speech at the 2025 Annual Meetings Plenary under the theme ‘’ Resilience in a World of Uncertainty''.

AI, she noted, will also take away millions of today’s jobs, and policymakers need to help ease the transition. ‘’Old professions will fade. New ones will rise: big-data specialists, fintech engineers, machine-learning experts, and so on. Such churn is not uncommon. Recall how the automobile replaced the horse and buggy.''

‘’The key to maximizing the productivity gains and managing the fallout of AI is preparedness. Our research finds Singapore, the US, and Denmark in the lead, while many others trail behind. As a transmission line for global best practice, the IMF will assist all members, with a focus on managing the macroeconomic implications,'' she said.