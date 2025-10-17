POLITICO : EU to demand ceasefire agreement doesn't undermine future of Palestinian state

BRUSSELS, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) – The European Union will press US President Donald Trump to ensure that his ceasefire agreement does not undermine the future of a Palestinian state, according to a draft plan.

A four-page document developed by the bloc’s foreign service, seen by POLITICO news website in advance of meetings between foreign ministers and leaders next week, reveals officials are pushing to maximize the EU’s leverage in the implementation of the Washington-brokered agreement to ensure lasting peace.

With a growing number of European governments recognising Palestinian statehood, there is a need to “reinforce a positive narrative on the two-state solution, including by highlighting the role of the EU,” the document states.

The diplomatic arm of the EU, the European External Action Service (EEAS), proposes to “further activate diplomatic channels towards the US” to see it implemented in a way that does not “undermine the viability” of the Palestinian Authority.

Trump announced a truce brokered between Hamas and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, paving the way for the release of all surviving Israeli hostages and a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Brussels also hopes to convince Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian NGOs operating in the Palestinian territories.

In the longer term, the EU wants to play a role in the removal of landmines, the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza, investment and the facilitation of trade. It intends to use Erasmus — the educational exchange scheme it had previously sought to bar Israel from — as a tool to build trust between communities.