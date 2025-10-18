UAE Forum for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Forum for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) kicked off today under the slogan “Together for a Ready Nation”. The event was organised by the UAE National Programme for Readiness and Medical Response “Jaheziya” and the Emirates CPR Association, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Medical Reserve and Volunteer Team, and hosted by the National Academy for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.

The forum brought together 1,500 on-site and virtual participants, including medical and emergency personnel from public and private hospitals across the country, as well as consultants and specialists from the Arab Council for CPR. Members from the UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia CPR councils also took part, alongside Emirati medical reserve and volunteer teams.

The event was accredited by the Emirates Heart Center, the National Training Foundation “Tadreeb”, and Medic Conferences, and held in partnership with the UAE Young Volunteer Leaders Programme and the UAE Emergency Teams.

During the forum, the National Programme for Readiness and Medical Response in CPR “In’aash” was launched, aiming to train 50,000 first-line responders and promote CPR awareness and community readiness to handle cardiac arrest cases in line with internationally approved standards. The forum also introduced the Emirates CPR Association’s new medical guidelines application, designed as an advanced educational platform to help healthcare practitioners access the latest scientific recommendations and protocols approved in the UAE.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, President of the Emirates CPR Association, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, and CEO of the UAE National Programme for Readiness and Medical Response “Jaheziya”, and Consultant in Cardiac Surgery and Intensive Care, affirmed that the association is proud to serve the nation through its scientific and professional mission.

He added that the achievements attained reflect the synergy among all participating entities, noting that the association has been nominated to chair the current session of the Arab Council for CPR, which brings together officially recognised Arab councils and associations accredited by their respective Ministries of Community Development.