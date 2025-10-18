Dubai Customs showcases leading digital projects to government, diplomatic delegations at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- During its participation in GITEX Global, Dubai Customs welcomed a number of federal and local government delegations, alongside representatives from the private sector, logistics companies, and diplomatic and consular missions.

The Department highlighted a range of pioneering digital projects that reflect Dubai Government’s forward-looking vision and support its ambitious economic agenda.

Attendees were briefed on Dubai Customs’ key digital initiatives, which enhance operational efficiency and facilitate cross-border trade, including AI-based systems for customs data analysis, smart automation platforms for inspections, and advanced digital solutions to strengthen customs control.

The exhibition also showcased the Department’s use of artificial intelligence and big data to support decision-making, alongside environmental sustainability and circular economy initiatives, in line with Dubai’s strategy for digital transformation and sustainability.

Dubai Customs emphasised that these projects align with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build an agile digital government that anticipates the future and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and advanced logistics services.

Dubai Customs concluded its participation by reaffirming its commitment to strengthening partnerships with various local and international entities and to developing an advanced smart customs system that enhances Dubai’s economic competitiveness, accelerates the achievement of the D33 Economic Agenda goals, and positions Dubai at the forefront of global smart cities.

The Department also signed several memoranda of understanding as part of its commitment to achieving sustainability and environmental and social governance objectives, advancing its role in supporting national initiatives aimed at building a sustainable and responsible economy, and promoting technological progress in inspection processes and customs procedures.