DLD marks standout presence at GITEX 2025, driving digital transformation in real estate

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Amid a rapidly evolving technological landscape shaping the cities of the future, Dubai Land Department (DLD) concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2025, reaffirming its position as a leading government entity in smart real estate transformation, solidifying Dubai’s position among the world’s most digitally advanced cities.

Through a suite of pioneering initiatives and partnerships with leading global technology companies, DLD embodied its vision of transforming the customer experience into a fully integrated digital model, reflecting its commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, while aligning with the emirate’s vision of building a data- and AI-driven economy.

DLD showcased a range of pioneering initiatives that embody its vision to redefine the future of real estate services. Foremost among these was the launch of the first phase of the ‘Digital Sale’ service via the ‘Dubai Now’ app, a groundbreaking step that revolutionises the process of buying and selling real estate. The service enables customers to complete the entire transaction digitally using their UAE Pass, enhancing procedural efficiency while offering investors a faster, safer, and more seamless experience.

DLD also unveiled the ‘Dubai Rental Heatmap’, which leverages artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to provide precise indicators of rental values for each housing unit within buildings. This promotes transparency and clarity in the rental market, empowering both landlords and tenants to make informed decisions based on real, updated data.

In the same context, DLD introduced the ‘Real Estate Transactions Platform’, an intelligent interactive dashboard displaying real-time transaction data across various areas of the emirate, strengthening trust and credibility within Dubai’s real estate market.

As part of its efforts to advance digital transformation through strategic technological collaborations, DLD, in partnership with Google Cloud, unveiled the ‘DLD Investor AI Assistant,’ an advanced AI-powered system designed to provide investors with accurate insights and analytics that support informed decision-making and open new horizons for the growth of the real estate sector.

While also announced its collaboration with Microsoft to develop a unified Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system using the data-driven Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. This initiative aims to deliver a more interactive and seamless customer experience in managing requests and services by integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics technologies.

Dubai Land Department strengthened its collaboration with Dubai Municipality through the Digital Twin and Smart Buildings Platform projects; both aimed at enhancing smart city management and improving the efficiency of shared government services.

DLD also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Dubai Police to support cybersecurity in the real estate sector and raise public awareness about the risks of cybercrime and digital fraud.

During the event, DLD announced its cooperation with the Dubai Finance to conduct an initial technical implementation to pay government service fees, involving the instant settlement of digital assets (cryptocurrencies) in UAE dirhams to enable instant payment of government service fees via the DubaiPay platform, managed by Digital Dubai Authority (DDA), and a digital asset platform licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

In the same context, DLD entered into a strategic partnership with Emirates NBD to develop advanced digital solutions that simplify the tenant experience and enhance flexibility in the rental operations across the emirate.

At the conclusion of the participation, Omar Al Mheiri, Head of Dubai Land Department’s GITEX Global 2025 Participation Committee, said, “The success of our participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects DLD’s unwavering commitment to advancing smart real estate transformation and adopting cutting-edge technologies that elevate customer experience and promote the sustainability of the real estate market. Our goal is to build an integrated digital ecosystem that embeds efficiency and transparency into every service, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in leveraging technology to empower customers and drive the economy of the future.”