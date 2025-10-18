11th Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai to kick off with yachts, boats worth over AED200 million on display

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of The Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai is all set to take place at Dubai Creek Marina from October 31st to November 2nd, 2025, under the theme “A Boat for Everyone.”

More than 50 local, regional, and international brands will take part in the event this year, as the show will host over 50 yachts and boats, ranging from 20 to 100 feet and more with a combined value exceeding AED200 million. Visitors will have the chance to explore a wide array of pre-owned vessels that balance quality with competitive pricing.

Organised by Viya Marine since 2011, the show has evolved into one of the world’s leading specialised marine exhibitions, bringing together sea enthusiasts, investors, and luxury yacht buyers through various offerings tailored to diverse tastes and budgets. It continues to reinforce its position as a premier regional platform in the global yachting and boating industry.

A leading global destination

Abdulla Ali Al Noon, Director of Special Projects at Dubai Golf, Responsible for Viya Marine (the organiser of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai), said the event will cement Dubai’s position as a leading global destination in the maritime and yachting industries, adding that the exhibition will provide a dynamic platform connecting international companies, investors, and enthusiasts.

Al Noon stated that this year’s theme, “A Boat for Everyone,” embodies the organisers and participants’ commitment to offering accessible and affordable boat ownership options, while highlighting sustainability and the circular economy as core principles driving growth in this expanding sector.

He noted that this year’s edition comes amid robust growth in the Middle East’s recreational boating market and is expected to further accelerate this trend by promoting trade and investment in pre-owned vessels and expanding the region’s marine tourism base.

The show, Al Noon said, is slated to attract a wide spectrum of visitors, from sea lovers and boating enthusiasts to investors and leisure tourism stakeholders, and will offer an ideal opportunity for industry professionals to connect, explore business opportunities, and build partnerships with leading exhibitors in the market.

Over the years, the exhibition has seen steadily growing turnout, attracting thousands of visitors from diverse nationalities. This year, the number of attendees is expected to surpass 5,000, thanks to the rising regional and international interest in marine tourism across the UAE and the wider GCC.

The event comes against the backdrop of strong growth in the UAE’s maritime sector, with the country accounting for around 50% of the total yacht and marina market in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East.

This growth is driven by a highly developed maritime infrastructure that includes more than 22 marinas with a total capacity of over 4,190 yachts and boats, along with world-class maintenance, storage, and provisioning facilities.

In line with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, the exhibition provides an ideal platform for business deals and investment opportunities. It reflects the emirate’s vision to advance the maritime industry and ensure its sustainable growth.

The show also contributes to expanding the pre-owned boat market, reducing the need for new vessel production, and fostering a culture of reuse, consistent with the UAE’s commitment to a circular economy.