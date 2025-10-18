Masfout’s recognition as ‘World’s Best Tourism Village’ highlights UAE’s global leadership in sustainable tourism: Bin Touq

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that under the wise leadership of the UAE, the nation continues to write new chapters of success in global tourism, with Masfout Village being named the “World's Best Tourism Village 2025.”

Bin Touq described the award as a “historic crowning moment for Emirati tourism,” emphasising that it reinforces the UAE’s prestigious position on the global tourism map, particularly in rural and green tourism, and stands as international recognition of the UAE’s leadership in sustainable tourism.

He noted that this milestone reflects the ongoing success of national efforts to advance the UAE’s tourism sector and enhance its contribution to the country’s comprehensive and sustainable socio-economic development. The recognition, he said, supports the objectives of pioneering national initiatives for balanced development, foremost among them the “Emirates Villages project, which aims to establish a sustainable development model for UAE villages while preserving their natural and cultural heritage and promoting their unique tourist attractions. The initiative also seeks to bolster sustainable development and innovative tourism projects across all seven emirates.

He added that the UAE has adopted a forward-looking vision to strengthen the sustainability and competitiveness of its tourism sector and solidify its role as a key driver of economic growth. The nation has launched a series of sustainable tourism projects that balance economic progress with environmental preservation, focusing on developing green, eco, agricultural, and rural tourism models that safeguard the UAE’s tourism identity and advance the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031.

“In line with these directions,” Bin Touq continued, “the Ministry of Economy and Tourism launched the fifth edition of the ‘'World's Coolest Winter' campaign from Masfout last December, showcasing its natural and rural tourism assets and its rich environmental and cultural diversity. Our goal has been to ensure that tourism in Masfout enhances quality of life, strengthens family stability, and supports local economies through diverse and innovative tourism activities.”