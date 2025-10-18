Al Ihsan Charity delivers 2,000 aid packages to Gaza via ‘UAE Humanitarian Ship’

AJMAN, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ihsan Charity Association has sent 2,000 aid packages to support the people of Gaza through the “UAE Humanitarian Ship”, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Half of the packages contained essential food supplies, while the other half included winter clothing, under the “Winter Bridges for Gaza Relief” campaign.

The initiative comes in response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people, reflecting the UAE’s enduring values of solidarity and humanitarian action.

The campaign was supervised by Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Association, alongside staff and volunteers. He emphasised that Al Ihsan Charity Association has always been at the forefront of supporting Gaza, continuing the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to generosity and humanitarian aid.