Kuwait to host Gulf Red Crescent Conference on AI

KUWAIT, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) said on Saturday that the first-ever Gulf Red Crescent Conference on Artificial Intelligence will take place on 22nd October, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Speaking to KUNA, KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis said the gathering is a pioneering step towards building a single Gulf vision to invest artificial intelligence (AI) in serving humanitarian action, promoting Kuwait's status as a major platform for human innovation and pan-Gulf cooperation.

He added that the conference will be held in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat between 22nd-23rd October at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre.

The conference will coincide with the Gulf Red Crescent Day, which falls on October 23, attracting a host of Gulf and non-Gulf experts and specialists and international humanitarian organisations' representatives, Al-Maqamis noted.

The gathering comes in the context of the Kuwait charity's commitment to keeping abreast of modern technological advancement and tapping artificial intelligence in promoting humanitarian action and developmental media and exploring horizons of AI in advancing humanitarian and relief programmes, he noted.