UAE Chess Team for People of Determination to participate in World Chess Olympiad in Kazakhstan

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national chess team for People of Determination will participate in the World Chess Olympiad in Kazakhstan, taking place from 19th to 25th October, with wide international participation from 34 countries.

The participation comes as part of the strategic plan to prepare the team ahead of the “Abu Dhabi 2028” Olympiad.

The delegation will depart for Astana tomorrow, comprising five members, including players Omar Al Hashmi, Hamad Bilal, and Saleh Najib Lootah, as well as Alia Khalid Radwan and Aisha Hassan Al Hosani, team administrator Jawaher Al Jasmi, and coach Doha Moallem.

The UAE players stated that their first participation in the World Olympiad represents a significant step toward empowerment and skill development, benefiting from international events in Astana to enhance their competitive abilities.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting was held today at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, attended by Thani Juma Bel Raqad, Chairman of the Club, Mahdi Abdul Rahim, Executive Director of the UAE Chess Federation, and Mohammed Abdullah, Technical Director of the Federation, along with the participating delegation.

Thani Juma Bel Raqad emphasised the importance of participating in this international event for People of Determination, representing the UAE with pride. He praised the efforts of the technical and administrative teams in preparing and qualifying the players, describing them as ambassadors of the nation, confident in their ability to deliver outstanding performances.

Mahdi Abdul Rahim noted that participating in the World Olympiad is a valuable opportunity to gain international experience and engage with different chess schools, which contributes to developing their skills and improving their global rankings.

Team administrator and sign language specialist Jawaher Al Jasmi described the team’s first participation as a reflection of the UAE leadership’s commitment to supporting People of Determination and providing continuous opportunities for international participation, strengthening the UAE’s global position in empowering this community.

She added that the five players are fully prepared for the six-round tournament after undergoing various training stages in cooperation with the UAE Chess Federation.