Cairo conducts intensive contacts with Washington and Tehran for resumption of nuclear negotiations

CAIRO, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt has conducted extensive contacts with the United States, Iran, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as part of efforts to support calm and reduce escalation, and to build on the momentum that followed the signing of the Cairo Agreement between Iran and the IAEA on September 9.

The contacts aim to prepare the atmosphere for the resumption of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to a statement issued by Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry today issued a statement, underlining expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its relevant provisions and restrictions as well as the removal of Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy programme from the council’s agenda.