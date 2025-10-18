'Zilzal 217' crowned winner of Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – ‘’Zilzal 217'', owned by Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, won the Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race – 43ft category, organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) today.

Zelzal 217 finished the race, which started from The World Islands, located off the coast of Dubai, passing through Ain Dubai, to finish at Dubai Harbour, in one hour and ten minutes. 21 dhows skippered by 315 sailors competed the race.

Mohammed Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at DIMC, honoured the winners.