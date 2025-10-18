UoS, UAE Scouts launch global JOTA-JOTI camp

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – The University of Sharjah (UoS) has hosted the launch of the Global Jamboree on the Air and Internet (JOTA-JOTI) under the theme “A World Shaped by Youth.”

The event gathers over 100 rover scouts, young men, and women, representing Emirati scout commissions, alongside participants from the UoS and Al Qasimia University. Organised by the Emirates Scout Association, in collaboration with the University of Sharjah and the Emirates Amateur Radio Society, the camp runs until October 19, 2025.

The JOTA-JOTI camp aims to empower young people of all ages to explore communication technologies, embrace global citizenship, and build meaningful international friendships. It also seeks to foster participants’ interests in radio communication, while offering opportunities for scouts worldwide to exchange ideas and experiences without the constraints of travel or cost. The program equips emerging leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to master digital and wireless communication techniques.

Dr Khalil Rahma Ali, Secretary-General of the Emirates Scout Association, commented that the annual event enhances the UAE’s international standing and enables young people to connect with fellow scouts in more than 174 countries. He noted that the participation of over two million scouts in JOTA-JOTI each year reflects the UAE’s pioneering role and its consistent pursuit of excellence.

Dr Rahma added that the global camp not only enriches the participants’ technical or digital skills, but also nurtures their sense of cooperation, citizenship, and social responsibility. Such initiatives, he said, provide young rover scouts with hands-on experiences that deepen their understanding of community service and inspire greater participation in global sustainability and environmental protection initiatives.

He emphasised that youth empowerment remains a top priority for the Emirates Scout Association, which continues to create meaningful learning, training, and participation opportunities in international platforms. These efforts, he explained, strengthen the capacity of youth to innovate, make informed decisions, and take responsibility. These qualities are essential for shaping a generation ready to lead positive change and contribute to the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and global leadership.

Professor Eid Kanaan, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Sharjah, commended the efforts behind the camp, describing it as a unique opportunity for participants to experience diverse cultures and engage with youth around the world. He praised the collaboration among Emirati scouts and guides as a reflection of the nation’s commitment to gender partnership and the leadership’s vision to empower women and support their active nation-building role.

Professor Kanaan added that the camp offers a vital platform for developing leadership and teamwork skills, where participants learn to solve problems, make informed decisions, and collaborate in a dynamic and safe environment. These experiences, he said, help shape confident, capable leaders prepared to meet contemporary global challenges and advance the goals of UAE Vision 2071. He reaffirmed the UOS’s commitment, through the Deanship of Student Affairs, to supporting extracurricular activities and enhancing students’ communication skills.

This year’s programme features a wide range of activities, including interactive online sessions and radio exchanges that connect scouts and guides from around the world to discuss youth and community issues. It also includes educational programmes, workshops, virtual seminars, talent showcases, and interactive challenges that bring creativity and collaboration to life.

Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) and Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI) is an annual International Scouting event sponsored by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement that connects Scouts with the use of amateur radio and the internet.