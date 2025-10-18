ASEAN coordinates efforts to address social media challenges

KUALA LUMPUR,18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will coordinate several joint measures to strengthen efforts in addressing social media challenges after the 47th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place from October 26 to 28, Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) reported on Saturday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the coordination would be implemented through the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on more responsible use of social media and is expected to be one of the key documents adopted at the summit.

"The adoption of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration is the result of discussions among Ministers Responsible for Information last May in Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei).

"Through that discussion, most communications ministers from the ASEAN region agreed that we need a joint strategy and to take joint steps to address current challenges related to social media issues.

"We need to be united to create similar or identical legislation and take immediate action," he told reporters after the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2025 at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Angkasapuri Kota Media, here tonight.

He said that although ASEAN countries differ in terms of size and role, including some being regional operating centres for social media giants like Meta and TikTok, all countries are still affected when facing online safety issues.

"We know ASEAN has countries of large size, some of very small size, some countries that serve as regional headquarters for large companies like Meta, Facebook and so on, but on the issue of online safety, we are all affected if there are problems in social media such as scams, online gambling and so on.

"So, God willing, after the 47th ASEAN Summit, several matters will be coordinated among ASEAN ministers responsible for the information portfolio to address social media challenges," he said.