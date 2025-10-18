Al Ain, Al Wasl, Khorfakkan, Al Jazira lead in ADNOC Pro League

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – Al Ain defeated Baniyas 4-0 on Saturday in Round 6 of the ADNOC Pro League, reclaiming the top spot in the standings. The match was held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

The win took Al Ain’s tally to 16 points, placing them first, while Baniyas remain pointless at the bottom of the table.

Al Wasl defeated Al Nasr 2-1, on Saturday, at Zabeel Stadium. The win took Al Wasl’s points tally to 13, while Al Nasr remained on 8 points.

Khorfakkan secured a 2-1 victory over hosts Ajman, at Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium, rainsing its points tally to 7, placing them 11th in the standings, while Ajman remained on 9 points in seventh place.

Al Jazira defeated Dibba 1-0 on Saturday at Dibba Stadium, lifting its tally to 10 points, placing them fifth in the table, while Dibba remained on a single point.