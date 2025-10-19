UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain explored global collaboration at GITEX

DUBAI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain reviewed the most prominent national projects in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, highlighting their outcomes in advancing government services, enhancing well-being, and exploring opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with global platforms and companies participating in GITEX Global 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, was attended by members of the Council as part of the GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest gathering of innovation leaders and technology futurists, which brings together more than 6,800 technology companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries.

Omar Sultan Al Olama affirmed that, under the guidance of its leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its position, presence, and global competitiveness in developing artificial intelligence across vital sectors, including government services. Al Olama emphasised that the UAE’s strength lies in its proactive approach to developing agile policies, innovative models, and AI-driven projects that support national development and enhance government performance.

He added that the UAE’s national AI initiatives aim to boost institutional efficiency, foster an entrepreneurial mindset, and achieve the highest standards of excellence in government services, in line with the UAE’s vision to keep pace with global transformations.

He noted that GITEX Global 2025 serves as a leading platform that enables entities and sectors to collaborate, explore global opportunities, and share their pioneering models and success stories.

The Council discussed the latest updates and developments on national initiatives and projects aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s leading role in advancing government services and enhancing well-being. The discussion also highlighted the progress achieved under the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, focusing on initiatives that expand AI adoption across government entities, harness AI to elevate service delivery and operational excellence, and establish a robust regulatory and legislative framework that supports responsible AI integration.

The Council reviewed the progress of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Award 2025, which introduced new categories designed to encourage federal, local, and semi-government entities, as well as academic institutions, private sector organisations, and individuals, to adopt innovative AI solutions. The award aims to inspire a better future built on digital solutions, position AI as a key driver of growth that reshapes work models, and create unprecedented opportunities for institutional empowerment, community integration, and enhanced collaboration and creative competitiveness among entities.

The Council reviewed the award’s second edition, which received over 312 nominations from more than 170 organisations, reflecting the broad engagement of leading government, private, and academic institutions across the UAE.

The Council discussed the initiatives of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, chaired by Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The initiatives aim to enhance the efficiency of energy and water systems through the adoption of AI tools, strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness in global energy and water indicators, intensify efforts to develop solutions to challenges related to energy and water, and encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practices in this vital sector.

The Council reviewed development on several key initiatives led by the committee, including the Unified Infrastructure and Energy Data Platform Project. The discussion also covered collaborative efforts with various entities, such as the National Green Certificates Programme and other programmes designed to enhance the efficiency of electricity management across the UAE.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the National Team for Reviewing the Impact of Data Centres on the Energy Sector, which includes 25 members representing 18 federal and local entities. The team’s objectives are to map all data centres in the UAE, classify them, assess their impact on the energy sector, evaluate the national data centre market, and develop a federal policy framework to regulate their operations across the country.

The Intellectual Property Sector Committee, chaired by Abdulla Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, presented its initiatives aimed at increasing the number of patents and trademarks, reducing the time required to establish businesses, and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness.

The committee also discussed the AI-Utilization Index in Patents, which enhances transparency regarding the use of artificial intelligence technologies in content creation, whether fully or partially. It further addressed the challenges facing this field, as well as global efforts to protect AI-related patents.

The index aims to promote transparency in AI applications through the Human-Machine Collaboration System being developed by the Dubai Future Foundation.

The Industry and Advanced Technology Committee reviewed initiatives to accelerate the adoption of AI in the industrial sector, including the “AI as a Core Pillar in Digital Transformation” initiative under the AI Innovation Program. These efforts focus on integrating AI into industrial assessment, updating the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) to evaluate factories’ digital maturity and AI capabilities, and introducing new standards to recognise industrial leaders who implement efficient, practical AI solutions, such as predictive maintenance.

The initiatives further aim to establish AI as a key driver of industrial transformation and strengthen the UAE manufacturing sector’s efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness.

The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain was established in 2018 and restructured in 2024 to advance AI initiatives, enhance digital transactions, and lead this promising future-oriented sector through innovative and forward-looking visions and strategies.