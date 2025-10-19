UAE advances global climate leadership at G20 ECSWG Ministerial Meeting, launches agri-business collaboration with South Africa

CAPE TOWN, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, led a high-level UAE delegation on a strategic visit to Cape Town, South Africa.

She took part in the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Ministerial Meeting and launched the UAE-South Africa Sustainable Agriculture and Food Forum, which aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of food security and agricultural innovation.

The visit seeks to reinforce the UAE’s position as an active and influential partner in global environmental and climate action. It also aims to contribute constructively to the G20’s international dialogues, while translating these discussions into tangible economic and investment partnerships that advance food security and sustainable development.

During her participation in the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Ministerial Meeting, Dr Amna Al Dahak reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing environmental and climate challenges.

In her opening remarks, she commended South Africa for hosting the G20 Ministerial Meeting, and said that “multilateral environmental cooperation is the most effective means of addressing complex climate issues”. She highlighted the importance of recognising “the diverse national capacities and unique circumstances of all nations, particularly developing ones.”

In her keynote address, Dr Amna Al Dahak emphasised that the G20’s focus on promoting cooperation, solidarity and fairness aligns closely with the UAE’s national vision. She outlined the nation’s efforts in priority areas, including biodiversity conservation, combating desertification, advancing the circular economy and improving air quality. She reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 through continued investment in clean and renewable energy, the adoption of nature-based solutions and transforming critical sectors for a sustainable future.

In her closing remarks, Dr Amna Al Dahak expressed gratitude to all participating ministers and reiterated the UAE's commitment to the objectives and principles outlined in the Ministerial Declarations and presidential statement from the meeting. The Declaration reaffirms the collective commitment to protecting the planet, fostering prosperity for all and ensuring an urgent response to environmental challenges.

On the sidelines of the G20 environment ministers’ meetings, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organised the UAE-South Africa Sustainable Agriculture and Food Forum, a strategic platform for dialogue designed to advance cooperation in food security, innovation, and climate-resilient agriculture. The Forum aimed to facilitate agrifood trade and investment flows, promote public-private partnerships in agricultural technology and exchange expertise in desert agriculture and smart logistics.

The Forum was attended by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Premier Alan Winde of the Western Cape Province, and Mahash Saeed Alhameli, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of South Africa.

The event also brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, representatives of relevant government entities, and Emirati companies operating in the food and agriculture sectors, alongside their South African counterparts.

In her opening remarks, Dr Amna Al Dahak said, “The Forum is a testament to our shared commitment to tackling one of the world’s most urgent challenges of building sustainable food systems in the face of climate change and the increasing global demand for food.”

She added, “South Africa, with its rich agricultural heritage and strong trade relations with the UAE, is a natural partner in our collective endeavour to strengthen sustainable food security.”

She called for strengthening this collaborative process by fostering partnerships between major UAE and South African companies in the agricultural and food sectors. She emphasised that expanding economic partnerships plays a key role in realising the two nations’ shared food security objectives, an area in which the UAE is dedicated to bolstering its efforts in the coming years.

The Forum was attended by a high-level UAE delegation comprising senior officials and decision-makers from leading government and private entities, including the National Agriculture Centre (NAC), the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, DP World, Dubai Chambers, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The delegation also included major companies active in food security, agricultural production, technology, logistics, and livestock, such as Agthia Group UAE, Fish Farm, Food Tech Valley, Silal, Emirates Bio Farm, Al Foah Date Company, Admiral Livestock Trading, and Al Awar Livestock Trading.

The Forum witnessed strong participation from the South African side, with senior officials and experts contributing to the roundtable discussions. Attendees included representatives from key government bodies such as the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, represented by both the Director-General and the Deputy Director-General, and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Leading sectoral institutions were also represented, including the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz), the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), Stellenbosch University, and Capespan, a prominent company in the fruit and fresh produce sector responsible for exporting premium agricultural products from South Africa to global markets. This broad engagement fostered a substantial exchange of expertise and opened new horizons for future cooperation between the two nations.

To advance these objectives, the Forum convened a series of intensive roundtables and strategic dialogues, bringing together officials and experts from both nations' public and private sectors. The discussions focused on three main areas of cooperation: Sustainable Agricultural Innovation, Food Security and Resilient Supply Chains, and Trade Facilitation and Investment.

The participants explored avenues to enhance investment in sustainable agricultural and food enterprises, examined available investment opportunities in both nations and discussed the development of agricultural logistics services, agricultural technology operations, and livestock sector investments. The sessions also addressed regulatory frameworks governing farmers’ activities and national food security strategies.

The first plenary session focused on strengthening investment in the sustainable agri-food business sector, followed by a session to explore practical pathways for enhancing food security and establishing resilient, sustainable systems. The Forum is expected to yield a comprehensive roadmap for bilateral agri-investment and innovation collaboration in the period 2026-2030.

As part of itinerary, the UAE delegation undertook extensive field visits to explore practical opportunities and learn from experiences in South Africa’s agricultural sector. The delegation began its tour from Cape Town Harbour, where members were briefed about the process of exporting fresh agricultural products.

The programme also included a visit to the Western Cape Province, where the delegation toured some of the region’s largest lemon farms, as well as the province’s central laboratories, which specialise in testing the quality of agricultural products to ensure their compliance with international standards.

These visits aimed to provide the UAE delegation with an in-depth understanding of the local South African market, identify potential areas for cooperation and investment, facilitate trade, and foster practical partnerships between the two nations.