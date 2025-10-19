SBA names Mohamed Selmawi as 'Cultural Personality of Year'

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has named Egyptian writer and playwright Mohamed Selmawi as the “Cultural Personality of the Year” for the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, recognising his literary career spanning over five decades and his distinguished contributions to theatre, novels, and Arab cultural work.

Selmawi is one of the most prominent literary voices in Egypt and the Arab world, known for his prolific writing and unique theatrical and novelistic works, as well as his advocacy for Arab intellectuals and the cultural scene. His works have been translated into English, French, Italian, German, Romanian, Hindi, and Urdu, with plays staged in France, Italy, Germany, the US, and Canada.

He has held key roles in Egypt’s cultural landscape, including head of the Egyptian Writers’ Union and editor of Al-Ahram Hebdo and Al-Ahram Weekly. He was personally chosen by Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz to represent him at the 1988 Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm. Selmawi has received numerous international awards, including France’s Order of Arts and Letters (Knight), Italy’s Order of Merit, Belgium’s Crown Medal, Senegal’s Grand Peace Prize, as well as Egypt’s State Appreciation and Nile Literary Awards.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the honour reflects Sharjah’s commitment to celebrating Arab cultural icons who shape human awareness and advance the region’s literary scene. Selmawi expressed that receiving recognition from Sharjah is unique, highlighting the emirate’s role in supporting authentic Arab cultural identity.

Born in Cairo in 1945, Selmawi studied English literature at Cairo University, earned a master’s in mass communication from the American University in Cairo, and a Shakespearean theatre diploma from Oxford University. He began teaching at Cairo University before joining Al-Ahram newspaper, where he continues to write, while also serving as Chairman of Al-Masry Al-Youm. His notable plays include Fout Alina Bokra, Salome, Al-Janzeer, and Al-Qatel Kharij Al-Sijn, and his novels include The Coloured Beads, Butterfly Wings, and Fire Flower.