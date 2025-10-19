SEWA lights up roads in Muzaira area with 568 poles

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) continues to implement a vital project to illuminate the roads in the Muzaira area.

So far, 568 lighting poles have been installed and approximately 28 kilometres of electrical cables have been laid, in accordance with the highest technical standards. The lighting poles were selected with specifications and heights suitable for the nature of the area, and the total cost of the project upon completion is estimated to exceed AED4.8 million.

Ahmed Al Bas, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department at SEWA, explained that the project aims to provide adequate lighting for internal roads in the Muzaira area, enhancing the safety and security of both road users and residents.

He added that this project is part of the Authority’s continuous efforts to deliver the best services across all areas and development projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the aim of enhancing safety and security and giving the area a more modern and aesthetic appearance. He emphasised that efforts are being intensified to complete the project, creating a safer and more comfortable environment for residents.