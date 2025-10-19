Abu Dhabi Chamber champions emirate’s agriculture, food companies at ADIFE

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) will participate in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2025, held from 21st to 23rd October at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as part of Global Food Week.

The Chamber’s programme is designed to empower national small and medium enterprises and widen their access to local and international markets. This engagement aligns with the chamber’s mandate to support Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a regional hub for food industries and modern agriculture, while reinforcing the UAE’s strategies for food security and sustainable economic growth.

Through its pavilion and activities, the chamber will enable entrepreneurs and investors to connect across the food and beverage value chain, facilitating commercial partnerships that support the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s businesses in regional and global markets. On the sidelines, ADCCI will host professional meetings and interactive briefings on its business development and agri-innovation services, alongside coordination sessions between public and private stakeholders to bolster food supply chains and explore collaboration on future food security projects.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the ADCCI, said, “Our presence at this international gathering underscores a firm commitment to empowering Abu Dhabi’s private sector and opening new pathways for trade and investment in agriculture-linked industries; cementing the emirate’s position as a regional centre for innovation and sustainability within the food security ecosystem.”

He added, “The chamber is keen to elevate national companies at specialist exhibitions and to provide effective platforms that connect them with partners and buyers worldwide. Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025 is an opportunity to advance agri-innovation and support sustainable solutions that contribute to food security and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.”

He noted that the chamber continues to leverage its capabilities and strategic partnerships to offer an enabling business environment that supports the growth of Abu Dhabi’s SMEs and empowers them to contribute effectively to sustainable food.

Looking ahead, Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage sector is set for further momentum, supported by rising domestic production and accelerated growth in agri-tech, food manufacturing and retail; positioning the UAE to strengthen its leadership in technology-driven, sustainable food innovation.

The Chamber’s pavilion will feature a selection of national companies showcasing successful applications of advanced agricultural technologies and innovation; from organic and hydroponic farming and sustainable local food production to digital platforms integrating producers and suppliers through smart systems.

The chamber’s engagement supports the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by promoting a resilient food sector that ensures self-sufficiency and anchors an innovation-led agricultural economy. Through its initiatives, the chamber advances the circular economy, encourages sustainable production practices.