FNC, GRULAC discuss parliamntary cooperation in Geneva

GENEVA, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met today with the delegation of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), led by Rojo Ewards, the group’s chairman, on the sidelines of the 151st IPU Assembly being held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the active role played by GRULAC in advancing the work and activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, praising its efforts in promoting parliamentary dialogue and coordinating positions on shared international issues.

He underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the FNC, the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the parliaments of Latin American and Caribbean nations, particularly in key areas such as economic development, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with particular emphasis on the Palestinian issue. He shed light on the UAE’s continuous efforts to support the Palestinian people through humanitarian aid, as well as the construction of institutions, schools, and hospitals in Gaza, and its support for international efforts aimed at promoting peace in the region.

For his part, the group's Chairman expressed his aspiration to sign a cooperation agreement with the legislative bodies of GCC countries to help coordinate positions and expand areas of parliamentary collaboration.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.