Mohammed Al Sharqi attends graduation ceremony of Higher Colleges of Technology in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the importance of empowering youth with education, knowledge, and technological skills that enhance their readiness to adapt to evolving job markets.

He said such empowerment fosters creativity and innovation, and enable them to create opportunities, becoming future leaders and active contributors to the nation’s comprehensive development.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad made these remarks while attending the graduation ceremony of 535 male and female students from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Fujairah, held at the Zayed Sports Complex in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for the advancement of education in the emirate, and his commitment to strengthening the role of educational institutions in human development.

He underscored Fujairah Ruler’s keenness to invest in youth as the cornerstone of building the nation’s future and driving its progress.

During the ceremony, H.H. the Crown Prince presented certificates to the graduates. He congratulated the graduates on their academic success and achievements, urging them to continue learning, expand their knowledge and skills, and stay abreast of emerging trends so they can lead future development and transformation efforts.

He also praised the efforts of the administrative and academic staff at the Higher Colleges of Technology, as well as the parents of the graduates, for their vital role in supporting students’ academic excellence.