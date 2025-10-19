5th Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development begins in Egypt

ASWAN, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development kicked off today in the city of Aswan.

The forum is attended by Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, along with several ministers, decision-makers, and representatives of regional and international organisations. It is organised by the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding.

In a recorded speech, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that Africa remains at the forefront of rebuilding a fairer world order, citing progress in activating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and advancing post-conflict reconstruction and development policies — a file Egypt leads within the African Union.

For his part, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in a recorded speech, called for adopting African solutions to African problems and for reforming the global governance system to ensure the continent receives fair representation in financial institutions and the Security Council.