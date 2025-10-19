Egypt to host international conference for Gaza’s reconstruction: El-Sisi

CAIRO, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has reviewed Egypt’s efforts to end the war in Gaza, facilitate humanitarian aid, and secure the release of captives and detainees, Ahram Online reported.

In his remarks during the 42nd Cultural Symposium organised by the Egyptian Armed Forces to mark the October 1973 War Victory, President El-Sisi said those efforts culminated in a ceasefire agreement and the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace, thanking US President Donald Trump for his efforts to end the war.

He announced that Egypt will soon host an international conference for Gaza’s reconstruction and called on citizens to contribute to rebuilding efforts “as an expression of solidarity and responsibility toward the Palestinian people.”

El-Sisi directed to coordinate with civil society organisations and relevant state bodies to establish a national mechanism for collecting public donations to help finance reconstruction.