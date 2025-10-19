UAE participates in 39th Extraordinary Conference of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

GENEVA, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), led by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the 39th Extraordinary Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held today in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the 151st IPU assembly in Geneva.

The event brought together speakers of Arab parliaments and heads of parliamentary delegations.

During the conference, participants discussed the Arab position on recent developments in the Palestinian cause and condemned the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people.

The conference concluded with a final statement emphasising the need to strengthen unified Arab stances in the face of regional and international challenges.

The UAE delegation also included several FNC members.